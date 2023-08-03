Westbound Interstate 10 reopens near Tonopah after crash

PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Tonopah were closed Thursday for about two hours due to a crash, transportation officials said.

The crash happened at milepost 88, just after Wintersburg Road, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Drivers were exiting off at Wintersburg Road to detour back onto the freeway.

The westbound lanes were shut down just before noon, and reopened at about 2:40 p.m.

The eastbound lanes were unaffected.

