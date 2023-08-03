Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Westbound Interstate 10 reopens near Tonopah after crash

Aug 3, 2023, 12:33 PM | Updated: 3:06 pm

road closed sign...

(Pexels File Photo)

(Pexels File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Tonopah were closed Thursday for about two hours due to a crash, transportation officials said.

The crash happened at milepost 88, just after Wintersburg Road, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Drivers were exiting off at Wintersburg Road to detour back onto the freeway.

The westbound lanes were shut down just before noon, and reopened at about 2:40 p.m.

The eastbound lanes were unaffected.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Mesa Police Department, File)...

KTAR.com

Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in Mesa

A suspect was hospitalized after being shot by officers near Mesa Drive and Brown Road in Mesa on Thursday, authorities said.

15 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Surprise man sentenced to 25 years in prison for luring 15-year-old over Snapchat

A Surprise man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after luring a 15-year-old girl for sexual activity through social media app Snapchat.

15 hours ago

(Idaho Department of Corrections and Getty Images)...

Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup: Arizona mentioned in Trump indictment, Vallow Daybell sentenced

Arizona's News Roundup this week dives into the latest Trump indictment, the sentencing of Lori Vallow Daybell and more.

15 hours ago

Human remains found two years ago in the desert in Golden Valley, Arizona, have been identified as ...

KTAR.com

Remains found in Arizona desert identified through genetic investigation

Human remains found in the desert in northwestern Arizona two years ago have been identified through a genetic genealogy investigation.

15 hours ago

Mules take Amazon packages down the Grand Canyon....

Danny Shapiro

Amazon using mules to deliver packages to bottom of Grand Canyon

Amazon is employing a traditional method of delivering packages to the bottom of the Grand Canyon -- mules.

15 hours ago

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona is outpolling independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in the race ...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what new polling says about Arizona’s potential 3-way US Senate showdown

A third-party U.S. Senate run by Kyrsten Sinema hurt Republicans more than Democrat Ruben Gallego, according to new polling.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Westbound Interstate 10 reopens near Tonopah after crash