PHOENIX – Arizona took center stage in some of the biggest stories in the country this week.

If you’ve been bogged down by the details or are just looking for a quick way to catch up, look no further.

Here's some of what we covered this week:

Here’s some of what we covered this week:

Former Arizona House Speaker Bowers mentioned throughout Trump indictment

This week, former President Donald Trump was indicted for a third time.

KTAR News obtained copies of the indictment documents, which were riddled with Arizona references.

The main Arizona focus came from mentions of the “Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives,” which is presumed to be Rusty Bowers.

Throughout the documents include allegations that President Trump knowingly tried to sway the house speaker into decertifying the election and that the president, along with co-conspirators, gave the speaker knowingly false information regarding election fraud.

‘Doomsday mom’ sentenced to life in prison, headed to Arizona

Lori Vallow Daybell was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences in Idaho for the murder of her two children and her husband’s late wife.

Vallow Daybell first began making headlines in 2019, KTAR News followed the story throughout its entirety, including extensive coverage on this week’s sentencing.

In the Idaho sentencing, several impact statements were read by victims, plus, a statement from Vallow Daybell in which she stated no one was murdered in the case.

Arizona’s extreme heat grows deadly

Maricopa County is now reporting 39 heat-associated deaths so far this year, just shy of the 42 total heat associated deaths last year.

This came after a slow start to Arizona’s heat with a mild June.

Currently there are more than 300 heat-associated deaths being investigated.

