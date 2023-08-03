Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

The Miami-Dade police chief and his wife argued before he shot himself, bodycam footage shows

Aug 3, 2023, 10:11 AM

FILE - Newly appointed Miami-Dade Police Department director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez talks during ...

FILE - Newly appointed Miami-Dade Police Department director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez talks during the press conference at Miami-Dade Police Department Headquarters on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in Miami. In a statement released early Monday, July 24, 2023, officials said Ramirez was in critical condition in a Tampa area hospital following an injury. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police officers responding to a report of someone with a gun threatening to “end it all” outside a downtown Florida hotel discovered the person in question was the director of the Miami-Dade police force.

Newly released bodycam footage provides a fresh look at the July 23 incident, which happened hours before Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez stopped his vehicle, with his wife, Jody Ramirez, inside, along Interstate 75 south of Tampa and shot himself in the head.

Jody Ramirez frantically called 911, and the police chief was rushed to a Tampa hospital, where he remained in stable condition Thursday after surgery last week, news outlets reported. A person who answered the phone at the hospital on Thursday said the police director’s name was not on a list of registered patients. Messages seeking updates were left Thursday with police and at the office of Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Tampa police were initially called around 6:30 p.m. that Sunday evening to a hotel where the Florida Sheriff’s annual conference was underway. Someone saw a man and woman arguing outside the hotel and called 911 after they said the man, later identified as 52-year-old Ramirez, pointed a gun to his head.

By the time police arrived, the couple had gone to their 12th floor room, hotel security told the officers, according to bodycam footage. The witnesses who reported the couple’s argument were no longer at the scene, and officers couldn’t find hotel security footage of the incident, according to the police report.

A swarm of officers then runs upstairs.

“Tampa Police! Tampa Police! Come out with your hands up. Hands up!” an officer says on the bodycam video.

A woman, later identified as Jody Ramirez, comes out of the room, followed by her husband, who “had to be told multiple times to show his hands,” according to the report.

Ramirez is then handcuffed, the video shows.

“What are you doing?” he asks the officers. “All right. You know, I’m the director of the Miami-Dade Police Department.”

The officers ask him for identification, which he says is in his wallet in the room. His gun, in its holster, is found under a chair.

Outside, officers continued talking to Ramirez, and separately, to his wife.

“Man, I didn’t do anything man, please,” Ramirez says. “… If you write a report, you guys are going to blow my ass up. I didn’t do anything, please.”

The officers ask if he displayed a gun during the talk with his wife.

“No, no, sir, OK? We had a discussion,” Ramirez says. He tells them the argument was about “marriage stuff,” and adds, “We’re good.”

Nearby, other officers question Jody Ramirez, asking if the argument got physical or whether her husband had pointed the gun at himself or at her. “Um, honestly, I can’t remember,” she says, adding that they had been drinking

She tells the officers they were “just having a heated conversation,” which she remarked wasn’t unusual after 30 years of marriage.

She also tells the officers that her husband always has his gun on him, “has plenty of demons from the job,” and has a temper. “He’s not making any threats, I promise you,” she says.

After questioning the couple, Alfredo Ramirez is uncuffed, and the couple leaves the hotel to return home to Miami, according to the police report. About 8:30 p.m., Ramirez calls his boss, Levine Cava, and offers his resignation.

“Freddy told me he had made a mistake, he was prepared to resign,” the mayor recounted during a July 26 news conference. She said Ramirez was “very remorseful” during their conversation, and that she told him to get home safely and they would discuss it the next day. Sometime after that, he shot himself, according to the police transcript.

Ramirez is a 27-year Miami-Dade police veteran and leads the largest law enforcement agency in the southeastern U.S. In May, he announced his intention to seek election next year to the newly created role of sheriff. It’s unclear if he will remain in the race. In the meantime, Levine Cava has appointed an interim police director.

United States News

Associated Press

A Learjet pilot thought he was cleared to take off. He wasn’t. Luckily, JetBlue pilots saw him

Federal investigators said Thursday that the pilot of a charter jet took off without permission, creating a “conflict” with a JetBlue plane that was preparing to land on an intersecting runway at Boston’s Logan International Airport in February. A screen grab from video shot from the JetBlue cockpit captures the moment the Learjet operated by […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge rejects attempt to temporarily block Connecticut’s landmark gun law passed after Sandy Hook

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday rejected a request to temporarily block Connecticut’s landmark 2013 gun control law, passed after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, until a gun rights group’s lawsuit against the statute has concluded. U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven ruled the National Association for Gun […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

5-year-old girl dies after being struck by starting gate at harness race

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — A 5-year-old southern Illinois girl has died after a starting gate being hauled by a car prior to a harness race struck her while she was sitting in the grandstand at a county fair, authorities said. Harper Finn, of Altamont, died Wednesday evening at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, the St. Louis […]

15 hours ago

FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince Carter ...

Associated Press

Former first-round NBA draft pick is sentenced to 10 years in prison in $4M health care fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. Terrence Williams, 36, of Seattle, was also ordered […]

15 hours ago

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)...

Associated Press

Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 election loss.

15 hours ago

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House, W...

Associated Press

White House says top Russian official pitched North Korea on increasing sale of munitions to Moscow

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Thursday said U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke last week to North Korean officials during a visit to Pyongyang about increasing the sale of munitions to Moscow for its war in Ukraine. Shoigu made the pitch during his visit to North Korea […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

The Miami-Dade police chief and his wife argued before he shot himself, bodycam footage shows