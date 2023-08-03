Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Man is charged with cheating Home Depot stores out of $300,000 with door-return scam

Aug 3, 2023, 9:30 AM | Updated: 12:26 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Connecticut man was given nearly $300,000 in fraudulent Home Depot credit by walking into stores in several states, taking expensive doors and then returning them without a receipt, federal prosecutors allege.

Alexandre Henrique Costa-Mota, 26, of West Hartford, Connecticut, was detained without bail after a judge entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf this week in federal court in Rhode Island to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the U.S. attorney’s office in Providence said in a statement Wednesday.

An email seeking comment was left with Costa-Mota’s attorney.

Costa-Mota dressed to appear like a contractor and entered the stores empty-handed, prosecutors allege in court documents. He would then load a door or several doors worth hundreds of dollars each onto a lumber cart, take them to the service department and return them without a receipt, authorities said.

He was given a store credit in the form of cards that he later redeemed at other stores, prosecutors said.

If the return was denied, he would take the doors without paying and return them at another store, prosecutors said.

Home Depot stores in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey were involved. Costa-Mota was given about 370 fraudulent store credits between June 2021 and February 2022, prosecutors said.

Home Depot’s policy is to allow customers to return items without a receipt, but the home improvement chain has safeguards in place that are supposed to prevent people from taking advantage, including asking for identification that requires third-party verification, according to court documents.

In this case, the defendant apparently used his own driver’s license once, then used several fraudulent licenses with other names, to conduct the other returns, court records say.

According to Home Depot’s website, “We require a valid driver’s license or government-issued photo identification for non-receipted returns and returns generated from purchases made with store credits. The Home Depot uses a third-party refund verification system. All returns are subject to verification system approval.”

A voicemail and an email seeking comment were left with Home Depot.

United States News

Associated Press

Delaware county agrees to pay more than $1 million to settle lawsuit over fatal police shooting

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Officials in Delaware’s largest county have agreed to pay more than $1 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from a fatal police shooting in 2021. The settlement, obtained from New Castle County on Thursday by The Associated Press through a Freedom of Information Act request, calls for the county to pay […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Ed Mullins leaves the courthouse in New York, Feb. 23, 2022. The former president of one of ...

Associated Press

Ex-police union boss gets 2 years in prison for $600,000 theft

NEW YORK (AP) — The former president of one of the nation’s largest police unions was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday for stealing $600,000 from a fund made up of contributions from members of the Sergeants Benevolent Association. Ed Mullins was sentenced in Manhattan federal court by Judge John G. Koeltl, who said […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

US Rep. Manning, of North Carolina, is injured in a car accident and released from hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, a North Carolina Democrat, was injured in a car accident Thursday in her district and was treated at a hospital, her office said. The second-term congresswoman was traveling in Greensboro in a car driven by a staff member when the accident occurred between 9 and 9:30 a.m., […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's former business partner, passes through the security checkpoint...

Associated Press

Testimony from Hunter Biden associate provides new insight into their business dealings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Focusing on the Bidens rather than Donald Trump’s federal court appearance, House Republicans released a transcript Thursday of their interview with Hunter Biden’s former business associate detailing overseas financial dealings by the president’s son. The more than five-hour closed-door interview with Devon Archer by the House Oversight Committee, released hours before Trump’s […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

A dancer is fatally stabbed after a confrontation in New York, prompting a tribute from Beyoncé

NEW YORK (AP) — The fatal stabbing of a gay man after a confrontation between a group of friends who were dancing to a Beyoncé song and young men who apparently took offense has outraged New York City’s LGBTQ community and spurred Beyoncé herself to post a tribute on her website. No arrests have been […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Home on Long Island Sound in Greenwich, Connecticut sells for almost $139 million

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Copper Beech Farm, with 50 acres (20 hectares) of waterfront property in the tony New York suburb of Greenwich, has sold for just under $139 million, believed to be a record home sale in Connecticut, Sotheby’s International Realty said Thursday The estate, once owned by a family that helped start what […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Man is charged with cheating Home Depot stores out of $300,000 with door-return scam