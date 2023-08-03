Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Drag artists and LGBTQ+ advocates sue to block Texas law expanding ban on sexual performances

Aug 3, 2023, 9:21 AM | Updated: 11:58 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A group of drag performers and LGBTQ+ rights advocates have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block a new Texas law that expands what is considered an illegal public performance of sexual conduct, arguing it is meant to target drag shows and could also criminalize ballet and even cheerleading.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. district court in Houston by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of plaintiffs, contends that the law is unconstitutional and threatens the “livelihood and free expression of many Texans, including drag performers across our state.”

It seeks to block the from taking effect Sept. 1.

The law approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature was part of a broader effort in Texas and other conservative states to crack down on drag shows and limit LGBTQ rights.

Such laws have already run into trouble in other states, including Florida and Tennessee, where judges put drag performance bans on hold.

Like Texas, Arkansas has a new law regulating adult-oriented performance that doesn’t mention drag specifically but has raised concerns that it would be applied to drag performances. And Montana has a ban in effect that targets drag queen story hours, specifically.

The new Texas law on sexual content in performances was initially meant to bar children from attending drag shows. It was changed to remove specific references to drag performances, but it broadened the scope of what would be illegal.

It would ban real or simulated groping, real or simulated arousal, and the display of a sex toy if done in a “prurient” manner in front of a minor or on public property. And it includes a definition of sexual conduct that bars the wearing of accessories or prosthetics that enhance the female or male form in front of a minor or on public property.

Violators could face up to a year in jail, and businesses hosting performances deemed illegal could be fined $10,000 for each violation.

Drag performers say the law is intended to crack down on their art.

“Texas queens and kings from across our great state have been targets of threats and misinformation as a result of the anti-drag law,” said drag artist Brigitte Bandit of Austin, who is one of the plaintiffs. “Our community will not be used as a scapegoat or a distraction by politicians who do not know who we are or what we do.”

Supporters of the bill say it’s needed to protect children from seeing sexually explicit content.

“Someone must fight back against the radical left’s degradation of our society and values. I will not allow Texas children to be sexualized and scarred for life by harmful drag performances,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican, said when the bill passed in May.

The lawsuit argues that the new guidelines could ensnare all kinds of performances in addition to drag shows, including touring Broadway plays, professional cheerleading routines and karaoke nights at a local club.

Television, movies and websites could also fall under the guidelines, and “any type of wardrobe malfunction” could result in fines or jail, the lawsuit said.

“The Texas Drag Ban is stunningly broad in scope and will chill entire genres of free expression in our state,” said Brian Klosterboer, attorney at the ACLU of Texas. “This law flies in the face of the First Amendment. No performer should ever be thrown in jail because the government disfavors their speech.”

United States News

Associated Press

US Rep. Manning, of North Carolina, is injured in car accident and released from hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, a North Carolina Democrat, was injured in a car accident Thursday in her district and was treated at a hospital, her office said. The second-term congresswoman was traveling in Greensboro in a car driven by a staff member when the accident occurred between 9 and 9:30 a.m., […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's former business partner, passes through the security checkpoint...

Associated Press

Testimony from Hunter Biden associate provides new insight into their business dealings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Focusing on the Bidens rather than Donald Trump’s federal court appearance, House Republicans released a transcript Thursday of their interview with Hunter Biden’s former business associate detailing overseas financial dealings by the president’s son. The more than five-hour closed-door interview with Devon Archer by the House Oversight Committee, released hours before Trump’s […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

A dancer is fatally stabbed after a confrontation in New York, prompting a tribute from Beyoncé

NEW YORK (AP) — The fatal stabbing of a gay man after a confrontation between a group of friends who were dancing to a Beyoncé song and young men who apparently took offense has outraged New York City’s LGBTQ community and spurred Beyoncé herself to post a tribute on her website. No arrests have been […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Home on Long Island Sound in Greenwich, Connecticut sells for almost $139 million

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Copper Beech Farm, with 50 acres (20 hectares) of waterfront property in the tony New York suburb of Greenwich, has sold for just under $139 million, believed to be a record home sale in Connecticut, Sotheby’s International Realty said Thursday The estate, once owned by a family that helped start what […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

New York City train derailment leaves several passengers with minor injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — Several passengers suffered minor injuries when a commuter train derailed in New York City on Thursday, officials said. About 100 riders were on the Long Island Rail Road train when it derailed shortly after 11 a.m. east of the Jamaica station in Queens, a Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesperson said. A Fire […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Mississippi ex-law enforcement charged with civil rights offenses against 2 Black men during raid

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid, before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday as the former […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Drag artists and LGBTQ+ advocates sue to block Texas law expanding ban on sexual performances