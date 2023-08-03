Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Birders flock to Green Bay to catch glimpse of Gulf Coast shorebird last seen in Wisconsin in 1845

Aug 3, 2023, 8:32 AM | Updated: 8:52 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Bird watchers are flocking to northeastern Wisconsin in the hopes of glimpsing a southern shorebird last seen in the state almost 180 years ago.

Logan Lasee, a member of the Bay Area Bird Club, spotted a roseate spoonbill in the Ken Euers Nature Area in Green Bay on July 26, Wisconsin Public Radio reported. More than 450 people have visited the nature area as of Tuesday.

James Andersen, deputy director of the city of Green Bay’s parks, recreation and forestry department, which runs the nature area, told The Associated Press that the bird was last spotted Wednesday evening. He said usually only about a dozen people use the nature area at a time, but that 60 to 70 people were in the area looking for the bird at that time. About 40 people were in the nature area when Anderson visited it Thursday morning, he said.

“The parking lot was full,” he said. “It’s awesome.”

Candy Evans told Wisconsin Public Radio that she and her husband left their home in Door County at 6:30 a.m. to travel to the nature area.

“It was so interesting because it is just such a distinctive silhouette,” Evans said. “It’s just a gorgeous bird.”

The bird is pink and resembles a football on short stilts. Six types of spoonbills are found around the world but only the roseate is present in North America. It’s usually found in Gulf Coast states, and Central and South America. The last time a roseate spoonbill was seen in Wisconsin was in 1845, and that bird was dead.

It’s unclear how this bird reached Green Bay. Birders and scientists theorize it may have simply gotten lost or blown off course by a storm. Climate change and loss of habitat also are forcing birds north.

Tom Prestby, Wisconsin conservation manager at Audubon Great Lakes, which works to protect birds across the region, told Wisconsin Public Radio that the bird headed to Escanaba, Michigan, after landing in Green Bay on July 26, but that it returned to Green Bay on Saturday. He said he believes the bird may spend several weeks in Green Bay before traveling around the Midwest and eventually returning to the Gulf Coast.

David Drake, a wildlife ecology professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said the bird’s foray into Michigan suggests it’s exploring. His advice for birders hoping to see the roseate spoonbill is to not look for the bird, but to look for the hoards of people carrying cameras and spotting scopes.

United States News

Marjorie Perkins speaks to a reporter Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at her home in Brunswick, Maine. Per...

Associated Press

An 87-year-old woman fought off an intruder, then fed him after he told her he was ‘awfully hungry’

An 87-year-old Maine woman ably fought off a teenage attacker, then fed him because he said he was “awfully hungry.” Marjorie Perkins said she awoke at 2 a.m. on July 26 and saw the young man standing over her bed. He had shed his shirt and pants and told her he was going to cut […]

9 hours ago

FILE - A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spr...

Associated Press

Two lots of Tydemy birth control pills are under recall. The FDA warns of ‘reduced effectiveness’

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal regulators are warning consumers that now-recalled lots of the Tydemy birth control pill “may have reduced effectiveness” due to decreased levels of a key ingredient of the product. Lupin Pharmaceuticals, which manufactures Tydemy, notified customers on Saturday that it was voluntarily recalling two batches of the oral contraceptive — after […]

9 hours ago

Jonathan Majors, center, Meagan Good, center right, and attorney Priya Chaudhry, right, leave court...

Associated Press

Assault trial for actor Jonathan Majors postponed until September

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial was postponed until at least Sept. 6 after New York City prosecutors asked Thursday for more time to prepare. Majors, 33, appeared in court for what was to have been the start of his trial on charges stemming from a March confrontation with a woman […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Passenger arrested on Delta flight after cutting himself and a flight attendant, authorities say

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man aboard a Delta Air Lines jet that had just landed in New Orleans cut himself and attacked a flight attendant before being subdued by fellow passengers, a sheriff’s spokesman said. Passengers held down the 39-year-old man until deputies could board the plane and arrest him, The Times-Picayune/ The New […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

A father rescued his 3 children from a New Jersey river before drowning

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A father who rescued his three children from a New Jersey river drowned after he lost his balance and disappeared under the water, authorities said. Divers found the body of Rolando Camarillo-Cholula, 42, of South River, shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Millstone River, Franklin Township police said. Emergency […]

9 hours ago

A hiring sign is displayed outside of a hardware store in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Sunday, July 9, 2023...

Associated Press

Weekly applications for US jobless aid tick up from 5-month low

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remained at a historically low level that points to a robust job market. Applications for jobless aid rose 6,000 to 227,000 for the week ending July 29, the Labor Department said Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, a less […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Birders flock to Green Bay to catch glimpse of Gulf Coast shorebird last seen in Wisconsin in 1845