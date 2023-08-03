Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

An 87-year-old woman fought off an intruder, then fed him after he told her he was ‘awfully hungry’

Aug 3, 2023, 8:30 AM

Marjorie Perkins speaks to a reporter Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at her home in Brunswick, Maine. Per...

Marjorie Perkins speaks to a reporter Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at her home in Brunswick, Maine. Perkins, 87, was left bruised after police said a teenager broke into her home and attacked her. She fought off the intruder and gave him food before he fled. (Photo by News Center Maine, via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Photo by News Center Maine, via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


An 87-year-old Maine woman ably fought off a teenage attacker, then fed him because he said he was “awfully hungry.”

Marjorie Perkins said she awoke at 2 a.m. on July 26 and saw the young man standing over her bed. He had shed his shirt and pants and told her he was going to cut her.

“I thought to myself, if’s he’s going to cut, then I’m going to kick,” she said.

She put on her shoes and fought back, putting a chair between them as the two jostled in her Brunswick home. The intruder struck her on the cheek and forehead before switching tactics and heading for the kitchen. He told Perkins that he was “awfully hungry,” she said.

So, she gave him a box of peanut butter and honey crackers, two protein drinks and two tangerines.

Perkins dialed 911 on her rotary phone and was talking to a dispatcher while the intruder collected his pants and left. He left behind a knife, shirt, shoes and a water bottle containing alcohol, she said.

Perkins, who has become a bit of an international celebrity since the attack, said she still feels safe in the home where she’s resided for 42 years, but worries about rampant crime. She said it seems to have gotten worse over the past few years and that criminals don’t fear going to jail.

“I think our law has just folded up,” she said. “People aren’t afraid of anything anymore. They feel they can do as they please.”

Police quickly tracked down the teenager and charged him with burglary, criminal threatening, assault and consuming liquor as a minor, news outlets reported. Authorities did not release his identity because of his age.

United States News

FILE - A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spr...

Associated Press

Two lots of Tydemy birth control pills are under recall. The FDA warns of ‘reduced effectiveness’

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal regulators are warning consumers that now-recalled lots of the Tydemy birth control pill “may have reduced effectiveness” due to decreased levels of a key ingredient of the product. Lupin Pharmaceuticals, which manufactures Tydemy, notified customers on Saturday that it was voluntarily recalling two batches of the oral contraceptive — after […]

9 hours ago

Jonathan Majors, center, Meagan Good, center right, and attorney Priya Chaudhry, right, leave court...

Associated Press

Assault trial for actor Jonathan Majors postponed until September

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial was postponed until at least Sept. 6 after New York City prosecutors asked Thursday for more time to prepare. Majors, 33, appeared in court for what was to have been the start of his trial on charges stemming from a March confrontation with a woman […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Passenger arrested on Delta flight after cutting himself and a flight attendant, authorities say

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man aboard a Delta Air Lines jet that had just landed in New Orleans cut himself and attacked a flight attendant before being subdued by fellow passengers, a sheriff’s spokesman said. Passengers held down the 39-year-old man until deputies could board the plane and arrest him, The Times-Picayune/ The New […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

A father rescued his 3 children from a New Jersey river before drowning

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A father who rescued his three children from a New Jersey river drowned after he lost his balance and disappeared under the water, authorities said. Divers found the body of Rolando Camarillo-Cholula, 42, of South River, shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Millstone River, Franklin Township police said. Emergency […]

9 hours ago

A hiring sign is displayed outside of a hardware store in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Sunday, July 9, 2023...

Associated Press

Weekly applications for US jobless aid tick up from 5-month low

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remained at a historically low level that points to a robust job market. Applications for jobless aid rose 6,000 to 227,000 for the week ending July 29, the Labor Department said Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, a less […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif....

Associated Press

Lizzo says she’s ‘not the villain’ after her former dancers claim sex harassment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lizzo said Thursday that she’s “not the villain” that three of her former backup dancers falsely accuse her of being in a sexual harassment lawsuit. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

An 87-year-old woman fought off an intruder, then fed him after he told her he was ‘awfully hungry’