Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Stock market today: Wall Street opens lower as this year’s rally cools some more

Aug 2, 2023, 10:54 PM

The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks are off to a weak start...

The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks are off to a weak start on Friday, continuing a dismal streak that pushed Wall Street into a bear market last month as traders worry that inflation will be tough to beat and that a recession could be on the way as well. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling again as Wall Street’s red-hot rally this year cools a bit more. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% early Thursday, on pace for a third straight loss after hitting a 16-month high. The Dow fell 118 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.5%. Treasury yields in the bond market continued to march higher, putting more pressure on the stock market. Yields have climbed as the economy has remained remarkably resilient despite much higher interest rates meant to drive down inflation. A report on Thursday about unemployment claims indicated the job market is still solid.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures declined Thursday after Fitch Ratings cut the U.S. government’s credit rating.

London and Paris opened lower. Tokyo lost 1.7% and Hong Kong also declined. Shanghai advanced. Oil prices retreated.

Wall Street turned in its biggest one-day decline in months Wednesday after Fitch Ratings lowered the U.S. government credit rating by one level. The agency cited rising debt and a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” after Congress pushed Washington close to defaulting before agreeing to raise the amount it can borrow.

“This is largely irrelevant despite some initial shock,” Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at investment management company Invesco, said in a report, noting that this makes the U.S. rating more consistent with other major economies. “The timing was odd, given that it occurred well after the debt ceiling issue was resolved.”

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost 1.3% to 7,466.49. The CAC 40 in Paris retreated 0.9% to 7,246.21, and the DAX in Frankfurt gave up 0.8% to 15,883.21.

On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 index was 0.3% lower. For the Dow Jones Industrial Average, it declined 0.2%.

The S&P 500 sank 1.4% on Wednesday after Fitch cut the U.S. government debt rating from the highest level of AAA to AA+. It was the second-straight loss for the market benchmark after last week’s 16-month high.

The Dow dropped 1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 2.2%.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo tumbled to 32,159.28 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.5% to 19,420.87. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6% to 3,280.46.

The Kospi in Seoul gave up 0.4% to 2,605.39, and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 declined 0.6% to 7,311.70.

India’s Sensex lost 1% to 65,116.42. Jakarta gained while New Zealand and other Southeast Asian markets declined.

The Fitch downgrade strikes at the core of the global financial system because U.S. Treasuries are considered some of the safest possible investments. The agency cited repeated standoffs in Congress about whether to cause the government to default, among other factors.

Standard & Poor’s stripped the U.S. of its AAA rating in 2011 after a fight over the government’s borrowing limit. The Government Accountability Office later estimated that budget standoff raised borrowing costs by $1.3 billion that year.

Investors are watching whether the U.S. economy can avoid a recession that was widely expected following repeated interest rate hikes to cool inflation.

Traders have been more optimistic lately, helping to push up the S&P 500 by 19.5% for the first seven months of this year.

A report Wednesday by payroll processor ADP suggested hiring in the private sector is stronger than expected, even if it slowed in July from the previous month. Strong hiring could help to dampen fears of a recession but also might persuade the Federal Reserve there is too much upward pressure on prices.

The U.S. government is due to issue more comprehensive jobs data Friday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has pointed to Friday’s numbers as a big influence on the central bank’s next move in September.

On Wall Street, Microsoft, Nvidia and Amazon each fell more than 2.5% on Wednesday.

Generac Holdings, which sells generators and other power products, tumbled 24.4% for the biggest drop in the S&P 500 after it reported weaker profit than analysts expected.

SolarEdge Technologies dropped 18.4% after reporting weaker profit and revenue growth than forecast. It said higher interest rates were pressuring U.S. residential customers.

Other companies have been beating profit expectations.

CVS Health rose 3.3% after it reported a milder drop in results than expected. Humana climbed 5.6% after it topped expectations.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 43 cents to $79.06 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $1.88 the previous day to $79.49. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, gave up 54 cents to $82.66 per barrel in London. It lost $1.71 the previous session to $83.20.

The dollar rose to 142.89 yen from Wednesday’s 143.28 yen. The euro declined to $1.0927 from $1.0943.

United States News

A hiring sign is displayed outside of a hardware store in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Sunday, July 9, 2023...

Associated Press

Weekly applications for US jobless aid tick up from 5-month low

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remained at a historically low level that points to a robust job market. Applications for jobless aid rose 6,000 to 227,000 for the week ending July 29, the Labor Department said Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, a less […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif....

Associated Press

Lizzo says she’s ‘not the villain’ after her former dancers claim sex harassment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lizzo said Thursday that she’s “not the villain” that three of her former backup dancers falsely accuse her of being in a sexual harassment lawsuit. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam […]

7 hours ago

CORRECTS NAME OF PALESTINE FOREIGN MINISTER, FILE - Palestine Foreign Minister Riad Malki, left, li...

Associated Press

Palestinian foreign minister says Biden’s inaction as Middle East violence surges is ‘weak’

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian foreign minister on Thursday attacked the Biden administration as weak and passive in the Middle East, as violence between Israel and the Palestinians surges to its highest levels in nearly two decades. The comments by Riad Malki reflected the Palestinian frustration with U.S. President Joe Biden, who initially […]

7 hours ago

FILE - A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Li...

Associated Press

Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires. The affiliated Korean automakers are recalling the vehicles and also are telling owners to park them away from structures until repairs […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in Austin, ...

Associated Press

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to appear in Houston court hearing for his securities fraud trial

HOUSTON (AP) — Embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, awaiting the start of a separate impeachment trial, is set to appear in a Houston courtroom Thursday to discuss his nearly decade-long delayed trial on securities fraud charges. It’s unclear if any decision will be made during the court hearing on when Paxton might finally go […]

1 day ago

FILE - People comfort each other as they sit and mourn at one of seventeen crosses, Feb. 15, 2018, ...

Associated Press

Reenactment of Florida school massacre will bring gunfire back to Parkland campus

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Gunfire will again ring out at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday as a reenactment of the 2018 massacre that left 17 dead, 17 wounded and hundreds emotionally traumatized is conducted as part of lawsuits filed by the victims’ families and the injured. Ballistics experts for the families will […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Stock market today: Wall Street opens lower as this year’s rally cools some more