Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Lizzo says she’s ‘not the villain’ after her former dancers claim sex harassment

Aug 3, 2023, 6:34 AM

FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif....

FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lizzo said Thursday that she’s “not the villain” that three of her former backup dancers falsely accuse her of being in a sexual harassment lawsuit.

The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed one of them for her weight gain before firing her.

“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days,” Lizzo said in a statement posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”

Plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez make numerous charges including sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment. They accuse the Grammy winner and her production company of creating a hostile work environment.

The legal complaint seeks unspecified damages from Melissa Viviane Jefferson, known professionally as Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and Shirlene Quigley, captain of the performer’s dance team.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized,” Lizzo said in the statement. “Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

She said the “sensationalized stories” were coming from former employees “who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

The court filing claims that after performing a concert in Amsterdam, Lizzo and her crew attended a sexually themed show at a club in the city’s notorious Red Light District where “Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers” and led a chant pressuring Davis to touch the breasts of one of the nude women performing at the club.

“Finally, the chorus became overwhelming, and a mortified Ms. Davis acquiesced in an attempt to bring an end to the chants,” the complaint states. “Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed.”

Lizzo, who routinely champions body positivity, is also accused of calling out Davis for her weight gain after accusing the dancer of not being committed to her role. Davis was fired in May for recording a meeting during which Lizzo had given out notes to dancers about their performances, according to the complaint.

“Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team,” Lizzo said. “I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this.”

Quigley, who served as a judge on the singer’s reality show “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” is accused in the lawsuit of pushing her Christian beliefs onto dancers. The court filing claims Quigley referred to Davis as a “non-believer” and told co-workers that “No job and no one will stop me from talking about the Lord.”

Earlier this year, Lizzo won the Grammy for record of the year for her hit single “About Damn Time.” A global tour supporting her fourth studio album, 2022’s “Special,” wrapped up last month.

United States News

A hiring sign is displayed outside of a hardware store in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Sunday, July 9, 2023...

Associated Press

Weekly applications for US jobless aid tick up from 5-month low

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remained at a historically low level that points to a robust job market. Applications for jobless aid rose 6,000 to 227,000 for the week ending July 29, the Labor Department said Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, a less […]

7 hours ago

CORRECTS NAME OF PALESTINE FOREIGN MINISTER, FILE - Palestine Foreign Minister Riad Malki, left, li...

Associated Press

Palestinian foreign minister says Biden’s inaction as Middle East violence surges is ‘weak’

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian foreign minister on Thursday attacked the Biden administration as weak and passive in the Middle East, as violence between Israel and the Palestinians surges to its highest levels in nearly two decades. The comments by Riad Malki reflected the Palestinian frustration with U.S. President Joe Biden, who initially […]

7 hours ago

FILE - A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Li...

Associated Press

Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires. The affiliated Korean automakers are recalling the vehicles and also are telling owners to park them away from structures until repairs […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in Austin, ...

Associated Press

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to appear in Houston court hearing for his securities fraud trial

HOUSTON (AP) — Embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, awaiting the start of a separate impeachment trial, is set to appear in a Houston courtroom Thursday to discuss his nearly decade-long delayed trial on securities fraud charges. It’s unclear if any decision will be made during the court hearing on when Paxton might finally go […]

1 day ago

FILE - People comfort each other as they sit and mourn at one of seventeen crosses, Feb. 15, 2018, ...

Associated Press

Reenactment of Florida school massacre will bring gunfire back to Parkland campus

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Gunfire will again ring out at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday as a reenactment of the 2018 massacre that left 17 dead, 17 wounded and hundreds emotionally traumatized is conducted as part of lawsuits filed by the victims’ families and the injured. Ballistics experts for the families will […]

1 day ago

FILE - Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, left, and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, speak to rep...

Associated Press

2 members of expelled ‘Tennessee Three’ vie to win back their legislative seats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones, who became Democratic heroes as members of the so-called “Tennessee Three,” are hoping to once again reclaim their legislative seats Thursday after they were expelled for involvement in a gun control protest on the House floor. The young Black lawmakers were both reinstated by […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Lizzo says she’s ‘not the villain’ after her former dancers claim sex harassment