Red-light runner dies after wreck at Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX — A woman died Wednesday afternoon after she ran a red light and collided with another vehicle at an intersection in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 3:50 p.m. near 12th Street and Hatcher Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, they found 47-year-old Charlotte La Francis with serious injuries.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries, police said.

La Francis was traveling north on 12th Street when she failed to stop at the red light on Hatcher Road, police said. Her vehicle was hit by a vehicle traveling west on Hatcher Road, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

