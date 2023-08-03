Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Red-light runner dies after wreck at Phoenix intersection

Aug 3, 2023, 6:54 AM

red light in front of trees...

(Pixabay File Photo)

(Pixabay File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A woman died Wednesday afternoon after she ran a red light and collided with another vehicle at an intersection in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 3:50 p.m. near 12th Street and Hatcher Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, they found 47-year-old Charlotte La Francis with serious injuries.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries, police said.

RELATED STORIES

La Francis was traveling north on 12th Street when she failed to stop at the red light on Hatcher Road, police said. Her vehicle was hit by a vehicle traveling west on Hatcher Road, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

two criminals killed kidnapped Glendale man in July, police say...

Serena O'Sullivan

2 men arrested in connection to July killing of kidnapped Glendale man

Maricopa County court documents allege two men killed a kidnapped Glendale man after taunting the family with ransom videos in July.

7 hours ago

Tempe Parking Corral...

Brandon Gray

Tempe installs e-scooter corrals in downtown to help with walkability

Tempe is installing dozens of new electric scooter parking corrals in downtown in the coming weeks, the city announced Wednesday.

7 hours ago

three hospitals in Arizona that ranked among the best in he state...

KTAR.com

Here’s which Arizona hospitals rank among the best in the state

Seven Arizona hospitals recently earned their spot in U.S. News & World Report's list of Best Regional Hospitals.

7 hours ago

A damaged saguaro cactus stands with a recently fallen arm resting on the sidewalk on Aug. 2, 2023,...

Serena O'Sullivan

Another heat wave ahead? Here’s what the National Weather Service is forecasting

Hot off a record-breaking July, metro Phoenix will be under an excessive heat warning again this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

7 hours ago

Tom Horne...

KTAR.com

School safety task force focuses on integrating officers, social workers in Arizona schools

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne held the first School Safety Task Force meeting Wednesday,  the Arizona Department of Education announced. 

1 day ago

Officer involved shooting Glendale...

Serena O'Sullivan

Man shot and killed in Glendale Wednesday afternoon

A crowd of running people fleeing from a murder scene attracted an officer's attention, according to the Glendale Police Department.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Red-light runner dies after wreck at Phoenix intersection