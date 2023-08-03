Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Woman killed, toddler son among 3 others shot standing on sidewalk on Chicago’s South Side

Aug 2, 2023, 5:29 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — A 23-year-old woman was killed and three other people — including her 2-year-old son — also were shot Wednesday on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

The toddler was hospitalized in good condition after being shot in a foot, as were his 29-year-old father, who also was shot in a foot, and a 62-year-old man, who was shot in the back, Chicago Police Department Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott said in a news conference near the scene in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The victims were standing on a sidewalk around 3 p.m. when assailants got out of a vehicle and opened fire before fleeing the scene, McDermott said.

The woman was shot multiple times and died later at a hospital, authorities said.

The woman and the 29-year-old man were the parents of the toddler, McDermott said.

No one was in custody.

