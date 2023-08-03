Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

UN given green light to monitor peace deal between Colombia’s government and its largest rebel group

Aug 2, 2023, 5:56 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council on Wednesday unanimously authorized the U.N. political mission in Colombia to help verify implementation of a cease-fire agreement between the government and the country’s largest remaining guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army.

The council also expressed willingness to do the same if a cease-fire is reached with another armed group, the Estado Mayor Central.

The U.N. has been monitoring a 2016 peace accord between the government and Colombia’s then largest rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC. It ended more than 50 years of war in which over 220,000 people died and nearly 6 million people were displaced.

More than 14,000 FARC fighters gave up their weapons under that agreement, but violence between some rebel groups has grown in parts of Colombia.

Colombia’s government asked the council to extend the U.N. mission’s verification mandate to include the June cease-fire deal with the National Liberation Army. The rebel group was founded in the 1960s by union leaders, students and priests inspired by the Cuban revolution.

The Security Council said the agreement “should contribute to improving the humanitarian situation in conflict-affected areas,” and it encouraged the government and the National Liberation Army “to continue strengthening the protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

The U.N. political mission, whose year-long mandate expires Oct. 31, has an authorized strength of 120 observers. The resolution authorizes up to 68 additional observers and an “appropriate civilian component” to take on the additional job of verifying the cease-fire with the National Liberation Army.

The council expressed willingness to consider another expansion of the U.N. mission’s mandate if a cease-fire is agreed is reached by Colombia’s government and the Estado Mayor Central armed group. The group is led by former FARC commanders who refused to join the 2016 peace deal.

Colombia’s government has ordered its military to cease attacks on several armed groups in the country Dec. 31, as part of an effort to start simultaneous peace talks with different groups.

Britain’s political coordinator, Fergus Eckersley, whose country sponsored the resolution, told the council after the vote that its unanimous adoption “demonstrates the continued commitment of the Security Council to peace in Colombia.”

Deputy Russian ambassador Dmitry Polyansky said the resolution was timely, coming just before the cease-fire agreement between the government and the National Liberation Army fully enters into force.

Brazilian Ambassador Sérgio França Danese said the U.N. mission can play “a particularly important role” in supporting a national dialogue in Colombia on the benefits of peace and on helping to implement the cease-fires.

United States News

Associated Press

Gunman shot on community college campus in San Diego after killing police dog, authorities say

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police shot and killed a gunman on a community college campus Wednesday after he fatally wounded a police dog, authorities said. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital after the confrontation at San Diego Mesa College, police said. His name wasn’t immediately released. Police were investigating a report […]

18 hours ago

Amazon Fresh grocery delivery service coming to Phoenix, Arizona...

Associated Press

Amazon Fresh grocery delivery service coming to non-Prime subscribers in Phoenix

Until now, only Prime subscribers could use the Amazon Fresh grocery delivery service. Now non-subscribers in Phoenix can order food, too.

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Investigators say weather worsened quickly before plane crash that killed 6 in Southern California

The weather was quickly worsening before a plane crashed in Southern California last month, killing all six people on board, federal investigators said Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report on the July 8 crash near Murrieta, with new details that added to questions about whether the pilots could see the runway […]

18 hours ago

Migrants sit in a queue outside of The Roosevelt Hotel that is being used by the city as temporary ...

Associated Press

Advocates accuse New York City of using migrants as ‘props’ in bid for federal money

NEW YORK (AP) — For days now, newly arrived international immigrants have waited night and day outside New York City’s Roosevelt Hotel, sleeping shoulder-to-shoulder on the sidewalk in hopes of a bed in the city’s shelter system. And for weeks, Mayor Eric Adams has said the city is out of room and sought to dissuade […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des M...

Associated Press

Federal funds will pay to send Iowa troops to the US-Mexico border, governor says

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — About a hundred Iowa National Guard troops will be sent to the U.S.-Mexico border for the month of August in a federally funded operation, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday. The move reflects a broader trend across the country of Republican governors joining forces with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to […]

18 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

UN given green light to monitor peace deal between Colombia’s government and its largest rebel group