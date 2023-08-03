PHOENIX — Were you hoping for a monsoon that would wipe away the sweltering heat wave? You might not want to buy lottery tickets since you aren’t in luck.

According to the National Weather Service, potentially dangerous high temperatures are back on the horizon.

In fact, the NWS announced Wednesday that an excessive heat warning will be in effect in the Valley this weekend.

With the warning set to run from 10 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Monday, watch out for high temperatures ranging from 110 to 116 degrees.

It looks to be a burning hot August

Although the warning starts on Friday, temperatures are already heating up.

The high temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor broke above 110°F again this afternoon, with the high five degrees above normal. #azwx pic.twitter.com/k5PmCbpgBt — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 3, 2023

On Wednesday, temperatures at Phoenix Sky Harbor reached a high of 111 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s 5 degrees higher than normal, the NWS said.

Valley should stay indoors as much as possible and drink plenty of water during periods of excessive heat. Those who have to go outside should remember their sunglasses, sunblock and hats.

Overexposure to the heat puts locals at risk of heat cramps, heat exhaustion and even heat stroke.

“Check in on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly,” according to the NWS announcement.

“If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars.”

