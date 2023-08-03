PHOENIX — Hot on the heels of Phoenix’s record-breaking July, potentially dangerous high temperatures are back in the forecast.

The National Weather Service announced Wednesday that an excessive heat warning will be in effect in the Valley this weekend.

With the warning set to run from 10 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Monday, watch out for high temperatures ranging from 110 to 116 degrees.

“Unfortunately, we’re going to be looking at drier air moving into the region and so we are going to be looking at temperatures, once again, increasing. … Looking at the next week or two, unfortunately, we’re looking at pretty dry conditions persisting,” Isaac Smith, meteorologist with the NWS in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Evening News on Wednesday.

It looks to be a burning hot August

Although the warning starts on Friday, temperatures are already heating up.

On Wednesday, temperatures at Phoenix Sky Harbor reached a high of 111 degrees. That’s 5 degrees higher than normal, the NWS said.

After a record 31-day streak of 110-degree temperatures in Phoenix, the highs were 108 on Monday and 109 on Tuesday.

Valley should stay indoors as much as possible and drink plenty of water during periods of excessive heat. Those who have to go outside should remember their sunglasses, sunblock and hats.

The high temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor broke above 110°F again this afternoon, with the high five degrees above normal. #azwx pic.twitter.com/k5PmCbpgBt — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 3, 2023

Overexposure to the heat puts locals at risk of heat cramps, heat exhaustion and even heat stroke.

“Check in on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly,” according to the NWS heat warning announcement.

“If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars.”

