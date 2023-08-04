PHOENIX — Local dessert chain Frutilandia opened its second Phoenix store on Saturday.

People craving sweets can be some of the new store at 2624 W. Bethany Home Road’s first visitors.

The new 4,200-square-foot restaurant is on Bethany Home Road and 27th Avenue. It’s the ninth store in the Mesa-grown franchise.

“[We] loved being a part of the Phoenix community, which is why we couldn’t be more excited to continue to grow and share our recipes with more of the Valley,” Frutilandia Co-founder Gamaliel Garfio said in a statement.

The company’s first location in Mesa threw open its doors in 2006. The Garfio family’s Mexican shaved iced recipes turned the single store into a franchise, with locations from the East Valley to the West Valley.

Some of its offerings include Latin sweets like the Dulce Churro Milkshake, a cajeta filled churro and a cotton candy ice cream shake with whipped cream and candy toppings.

Frutilandia’s newest restaurant includes a walk-up counter for dine-in or takeout ordering. There’s also an ice cream counter, drive-thru and seats to fit up to 98 guests.

“It’s an honor to not only be a part of these communities and share pieces of our culture, food, and family while giving other local families an opportunity to own their own businesses with franchise opportunities,” Garfio said.

The new Frutilandia spot is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Its weekend hours are different, though. On Friday and Saturday, the lights are on from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Sunday, the store is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

