Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Former Maryland college town mayor pleads guilty to child sex abuse material charges

Aug 2, 2023, 4:02 PM | Updated: 4:18 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — The former mayor of a Maryland college town pleaded guilty Wednesday to more than 100 counts connected to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Patrick Wojahn had been the mayor of College Park — home to the state’s flagship University of Maryland campus — up until March, when he was arrested.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy’s office said the plea deal calls for Wojahn to serve a 30-year prison sentence.

He will be formally sentenced in November.

Police investigated Wojahn, 47, after receiving a tip in February from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a social media account that was eventually traced back to him.

Wojahn had served as mayor since 2015.

An attorney listed in online court records did not immediately return an email seeking comment Wednesday evening. When Wojahn stepped down, he said in his resignation letter he planned to “deal with my own mental health.”

United States News

Latest Trump indictment news updates August 2023...

Associated Press

Analysis: Trump’s indictment is a stress test of Biden’s focus on safeguarding democracy

Experts tracking the Trump indictment news believe this is ultimately a stress test that will impact both Trump and President Joe Biden.

19 hours ago

FILE - Aaron Larry Bowman cries during an interview at his attorney's office in Monroe, La., Aug. 5...

Associated Press

Federal jury acquits Louisiana trooper caught on camera pummeling Black motorist

A federal jury in Louisiana on Wednesday acquitted a white state trooper charged with violating the civil rights of a Black motorist despite body-camera footage that showed the officer pummeling the man 18 times with a flashlight. The case of Jacob Brown was the first to emerge from a series of FBI investigations into troopers’ […]

19 hours ago

US players wait for a corner kick during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portuga...

Associated Press

U.S. Women’s World Cup tie with Portugal draws overnight audience of 1.35 million on Fox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The United States’ 0-0 draw against Portugal in the Women’s World Cup was the most-watched overnight program in Fox history. The game on Monday in Auckland, New Zealand, which kicked off at 3 a.m. EDT, averaged 1,354,000 viewers. Fox and Nielsen said the audience peaked at 1.73 million for the final […]

19 hours ago

Iowa National Troops to go to U.S. and Mexico border...

Associated Press

Federal funds will pay to send Iowa troops to the US-Mexico border, governor says

About a hundred Iowa National Guard troops will be sent to the U.S.-Mexico border for the month of August, according to a politican.

19 hours ago

Associated Press

UN given green light to monitor peace deal between Colombia’s government and its largest rebel group

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council on Wednesday unanimously authorized the U.N. political mission in Colombia to help verify implementation of a cease-fire agreement between the government and the country’s largest remaining guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army. The council also expressed willingness to do the same if a cease-fire is reached with another […]

19 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Former Maryland college town mayor pleads guilty to child sex abuse material charges