Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Ohio utility that paid federal penalty says it’s now being investigated by a state commission

Aug 2, 2023, 3:31 PM

FILE - The signage for FirstEnergy Stadium is visible on the facade before an NFL preseason footbal...

FILE - The signage for FirstEnergy Stadium is visible on the facade before an NFL preseason football game, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. The Ohio-based utility company says it's being investigated by a state office focused on organized crime in connection with payments the company made to the state's former House speaker and a top utility regulator, a news outlet reported Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio-based utility company says it’s being investigated by a state office focused on organized crime in connection with payments the company made to the state’s former House speaker and a top utility regulator, a news outlet reported Wednesday.

FirstEnergy said in a financial report filed Monday that it had received a subpoena on June 29 from the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, Cleveland.com reported. The commission is a division of the state attorney general’s office.

The payments were the focus of a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement between the Akron-based firm and federal authorities in which the company agreed to pay a $230 million penalty and cooperate with investigators. The company said in its filing Monday that it had been unaware of the state investigation.

In the federal agreement, FirstEnergy acknowledged having bankrolled former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s political ascendance in exchange for nuclear plant bailout legislation worth more than $1 billion to the company. Householder was convicted by a federal jury in June of racketeering in the $60 million scheme and was sentenced to 20 years. He is appealing. Lobbyist Matt Borges, former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, was also convicted of racketeering and sentenced to the minimum of five years in prison, which he is also appealing.

FirstEnergy also said it paid $4.3 million for favorable treatment to Sam Randazzo, the state’s former top utility regulator, who had ties to the company. Randazzo hasn’t been charged and has said he never used his position to further the firm’s interests.

FirstEnergy spokesperson Jennifer Young told Cleveland.com that the firm believes the state organized crime commission’s investigation is in an early stage and declined to comment further. She said FirstEnergy has “accepted full responsibility for its past actions” and addressed them by entering into the deferred prosecution agreement and paying a “substantial penalty.”

Bethany McCorkle, a spokesperson for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, said her office would be legally barred from talking about any investigation before filing charges and also declined to provide a copy of the subpoena, Cleveland.com reported.

FirstEnergy’s former chief executive officer had said in an April court filing that the firm faced “looming potential indictments.” A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe of the company continues.

The utility serves a number of states, including Ohio, New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

United States News

US players wait for a corner kick during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portuga...

Associated Press

U.S. Women’s World Cup tie with Portugal draws overnight audience of 1.35 million on Fox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The United States’ 0-0 draw against Portugal in the Women’s World Cup was the most-watched overnight program in Fox history. The game on Monday in Auckland, New Zealand, which kicked off at 3 a.m. EDT, averaged 1,354,000 viewers. Fox and Nielsen said the audience peaked at 1.73 million for the final […]

19 hours ago

Iowa National Troops to go to U.S. and Mexico border...

Associated Press

Federal funds will pay to send Iowa troops to the US-Mexico border, governor says

About a hundred Iowa National Guard troops will be sent to the U.S.-Mexico border for the month of August, according to a politican.

19 hours ago

Associated Press

UN given green light to monitor peace deal between Colombia’s government and its largest rebel group

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council on Wednesday unanimously authorized the U.N. political mission in Colombia to help verify implementation of a cease-fire agreement between the government and the country’s largest remaining guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army. The council also expressed willingness to do the same if a cease-fire is reached with another […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Gunman shot on community college campus in San Diego after killing police dog, authorities say

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police shot and killed a gunman on a community college campus Wednesday after he fatally wounded a police dog, authorities said. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital after the confrontation at San Diego Mesa College, police said. His name wasn’t immediately released. Police were investigating a report […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman killed, toddler son among 3 others shot standing on sidewalk on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO (AP) — A 23-year-old woman was killed and three other people — including her 2-year-old son — also were shot Wednesday on Chicago’s South Side, police said. The toddler was hospitalized in good condition after being shot in a foot, as were his 29-year-old father, who also was shot in a foot, and a […]

19 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Ohio utility that paid federal penalty says it’s now being investigated by a state commission