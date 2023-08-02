Close
ARIZONA NEWS

West Phoenix fire rages, smoke seen for miles

Aug 2, 2023, 3:27 PM | Updated: 3:59 pm

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


Multiple firefighters poured water on the fire from above. (ABC15 photo) One resident got a clear view of the fire from a sports field. (Phillip Ketterman/KTAR News photo) ABC15 reporter Nicole Grigg saw the smoke billowing up into the air while driving down city streets. (Nicole Grigg/ABC15 photo via Twitter) Motorists posted to social media about seeing the smoke from miles away. (Arizona Department of Transportation photo) (Phillip Ketterman/KTAR News photo)

PHOENIX — Columns of smoke billowed into the air after a fire Wednesday in west Phoenix.

The flames started burning around 3:15 p.m. near the area of Lincoln Street and 27th Avenue.

One local said they could see the fire from downtown Tempe.

Phoenix fire officials told ABC15 the blaze started as a grass fire that quickly spread to at least four buildings.

Officials also told ABC15 the fire could have made contact with gas residuals from vehicles in nearby recycling centers, auto shops and junkyards.

There have even been reports of live ammunition in the area, according to ABC15.

A video from a driver showed motorists can see it from the highways.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 92.3 FM for updates.

