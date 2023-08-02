PHOENIX — Columns of smoke billowed into the air after a fire Wednesday in west Phoenix.

The flames started burning around 3:15 p.m. near the area of Lincoln Street and 27th Avenue.

One local said they could see the fire from downtown Tempe.

Pretty bad fire in west Phoenix. We can see it from downtown Tempe. pic.twitter.com/E4EMkIfZlE — @elkbit@bsky.social (@ElkBit) August 2, 2023

Phoenix fire officials told ABC15 the blaze started as a grass fire that quickly spread to at least four buildings.

Officials also told ABC15 the fire could have made contact with gas residuals from vehicles in nearby recycling centers, auto shops and junkyards.

There have even been reports of live ammunition in the area, according to ABC15.

A video from a driver showed motorists can see it from the highways.

Enroute to a MAJOR fire. Second alarm structure fire. Contact for video licensing. #Phoenix #Fire pic.twitter.com/3TBYQLSIGb — Jack | News Photog (@NewsPhotog_Jack) August 2, 2023

This is a developing story. Tune in to 92.3 FM for updates.

