Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Veterans sue U.S. Defense and Veterans Affairs departments to get access to infertility treatments

Aug 2, 2023, 3:06 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Defense Department and the Department of Veteran Affairs are making it difficult, and sometimes impossible for veterans to get infertility treatments, according to lawsuits filed Wednesday in federal courts in New York and Boston.

The lawsuits seek to hold the United States accountable for creating obstacles to health care access for a population that advocates say has a higher rate of infertility than the population at large.

Both suits attempt to obtain in vitro fertilization coverage for military service members and veterans who don’t fit the Veterans Affairs definition of infertility, which is limited to married, heterosexual couples.

In a release, West Point graduate and Army veteran Renée Mihail said she has seen many friends and colleagues struggle with fertility after serving in the military.

“This is not just a coincidence; Our service has seriously impacted our ability to build families,” said Mihail, a law student intern with the Yale Veterans Legal Services Clinic.

The lawsuit in Manhattan federal court against the U.S. Defense Department and the Department of Veteran Affairs said infertility is pervasive in the military community, with research revealing that contributing factors include combat-related injuries, exposure to toxic chemicals and environmental hazards, sexual assault and post-traumatic stress disorder.

According to the lawsuits, thousands of active military members and veterans face discriminatory and arbitrary reasons why they are rejected for appropriate treatment when they try to start having a family.

The lawsuit said those seeking in vitro fertilization coverage, the most effective treatment for infertility, are rejected if they are single, an unmarried couple, in a same-sex relationship or are a couple with the same reproductive organs, or if they lack proof that infertility is related to their service.

It sought a judge’s order to find that it is discriminatory and unconstitutional for the United States to reject treatment based on sex, sexual orientation, marital status or on the cause of the infertility.

In Boston, Air Force veteran Ashley Sheffield sued the Department of Veteran Affairs, saying she was rejected for in vitro fertilization treatments because she is married to a woman.

“I’m shocked and disappointed that the VA is denying me and other veterans IVF benefits because we’re in same-sex marriages,” Sheffield said in a release. “We are entitled to equal treatment, and we should no longer be treated as second-class citizens.”

Defense Department spokesperson Nicole R. Schwegman said in an email that it would be inappropriate to comment on ongoing litigation.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

United States News

This July 2021 image provided by UAB Photo shows Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, a research scientist at the U...

Associated Press

Alabama researcher will succeed Fauci in infectious disease post

WASHINGTON (AP) — A research scientist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham was named Wednesday to succeed Dr. Anthony Fauci as the nation’s top infectious disease expert. Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo will become director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the fall. She will oversee the agency’s $6.3 billion budget, its […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Trump lawyer hints at a First Amendment defense in the Jan. 6 case. Some legal experts are dubious

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s legal team is characterizing his indictment in the special counsel’s 2020 election interference investigation as an attack on the former president’s right to free speech. But the case is not merely about Trump’s lies but also about the efforts he took to subvert the election, prosecutors say. The early contours […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Man linked to 1984 kidnapping and rape by DNA testing sentenced to 25 years

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man who was linked to a 1984 kidnapping and rape case in Connecticut by DNA evidence decades later has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, a state prosecutor announced Wednesday. George Legere, 75, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was sentenced July 21 after having been convicted of first-degree kidnapping by a […]

15 hours ago

FILE - A former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., that would become part of a propo...

Associated Press

Minnesota Supreme Court rules against disputed mine, says state pollution officials hid EPA warnings

UNDATED (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the state’s Pollution Control Agency improperly granted permits to a fiercely contested copper-nickel mine and concealed environmental concerns about the project, which critics say threatens to pollute Lake Superior and hurt tribal lands. The proposed mining project, a 50-50 joint venture with PolyMet Mining […]

15 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally Saturd...

Associated Press

Should Trump go to jail? The 2024 election could become a referendum on that question

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2024 election will determine whether Donald Trump returns to the White House. It could also decide if he’ll face time behind bars. Now slapped with his third criminal indictment — this time for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and block the transfer of presidential power — for Trump, […]

15 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Veterans sue U.S. Defense and Veterans Affairs departments to get access to infertility treatments