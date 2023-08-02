Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Attorney General joins coalition to fight Idaho’s abortion travel ban

Aug 2, 2023, 3:04 PM | Updated: 8:56 pm

Attorney General Kris Mayes joined fight against Idaho's abortion travel ban...

Kris Mayes (Getty Images File Photo)

(Getty Images File Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes joined 20 states in a lawsuit challenging Idaho’s so-called abortion “travel ban,” according to a Tuesday news release.

The group of attorneys is teaming up against an Idaho law that would make it a crime for adults to help minors travel out of the state to have abortions.

“States are free to regulate abortion within their border, but Idaho’s restrictive law goes too far,” Mayes said in a statement.

RELATED STORIES

“When a state like Idaho prevents its residents from getting reproductive healthcare in their home state, those patients are entitled to seek out care in a state that lets patients make medical decisions without imposition of the government.”

Three parties filed the amicus brief earlier this month in the U.S. District Court in Idaho, according to Mayes.

An attorney representing sexual assault victims, the Northwest Abortion Access Fund and the Indigenous Idaho Alliance are spearheading the legal fight against Idaho’s abortion restrictions.

Why is Kris Mayes against Idaho’s abortion travel ban?

The paperwork includes legal arguments that Idaho’s law endangers minors who live in the state — as well as healthcare providers in other states. According to Mayes, Idaho shouldn’t be allowed to criminalize abortion providers in other states.

The legal filing also argues that Idaho’s attempt to control where its citizens go for healthcare violates Supreme Court precedent.

California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, New York and Oregon are also part of the cross-country coalition.

“We’ve seen that anti-choice extremists will attack privacy and fundamental healthcare rights over and over,” Mayes said in a statement.

“I will continue to take legal positions that will protect the health, safety, and privacy of all Arizonans — and I will always defend a woman’s autonomy.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Tom Horne...

KTAR.com

School safety task force focuses on integrating officers, social workers in Arizona schools

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne held the first School Safety Task Force meeting Wednesday,  the Arizona Department of Education announced. 

21 hours ago

Officer involved shooting Glendale...

Serena O'Sullivan

Man shot and killed in Glendale Wednesday afternoon

A crowd of running people fleeing from a murder scene attracted an officer's attention, according to the Glendale Police Department.

21 hours ago

Latest Trump indictment news updates August 2023...

Associated Press

Analysis: Trump’s indictment is a stress test of Biden’s focus on safeguarding democracy

Experts tracking the Trump indictment news believe this is ultimately a stress test that will impact both Trump and President Joe Biden.

21 hours ago

Iowa National Troops to go to U.S. and Mexico border...

Associated Press

Federal funds will pay to send Iowa troops to the US-Mexico border, governor says

About a hundred Iowa National Guard troops will be sent to the U.S.-Mexico border for the month of August, according to a politican.

21 hours ago

Amazon Fresh grocery delivery service coming to Phoenix, Arizona...

Associated Press

Amazon Fresh grocery delivery service coming to non-Prime subscribers in Phoenix

Until now, only Prime subscribers could use the Amazon Fresh grocery delivery service. Now non-subscribers in Phoenix can order food, too.

21 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Arizona Attorney General joins coalition to fight Idaho’s abortion travel ban