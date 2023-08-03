Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe installs e-scooter corrals in downtown to help with walkability

Aug 3, 2023, 4:25 AM

Tempe Parking Corral...

Parking corral at Sixth Street and Forest Avenue in Tempe. (City of Tempe)

(City of Tempe)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Tempe will install new electric scooter parking corrals in downtown, the city announced Wednesday.

E-scooter companies will geo-fence the corrals. Riders could also receive incentives; however, they could get fees if they don’t park in designated areas.

Tempe said the corrals will allow the city to continue to offer the scooters as an alternative transportation mode.

The corrals’ intention is to have Americans With Disability Act access and keep city sidewalks clear for pedestrians.

A total of 41 parking corrals are planned for the downtown area from University Drive to Rio Salado Parkway and Famer to College avenues.

Corrals will be placed approximately every quarter mile to ensure they are close to riders’ destinations.

