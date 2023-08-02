Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Federal appeals court upholds ruling giving Indiana transgender students key bathroom access

Aug 2, 2023, 1:57 PM | Updated: 4:50 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling that transgender students in Indiana must have access to the bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identities.

The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Tuesday upheld a preliminary injunction from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana last year ordering the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville and the Vigo County Schools to give the transgender students such access.

Ken Falk, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, issued a statement welcoming the appeals court ruling.

“Students who are denied access to the appropriate facilities are caused both serious emotional and physical harm as they are denied recognition of who they are. They will often avoid using the restroom altogether while in school,” Falk said. “Schools should be a safe place for kids and the refusal to allow a student to use the correct facilities can be extremely damaging.”

Martinsville Superintendent Eric Bowlen said in an email “we are reviewing the decision and evaluating available options.”

The Vigo County School Corp. said in a statement it was reviewing the decision with legal counsel.

The court opinion said the U.S. Supreme Court will likely step in to hear the case, or cases similar to it.

“Litigation over transgender rights is occurring all over the country, and we assume that at some point the Supreme Court will step in with more guidance than it has furnished so far,” the opinion said.

Although Indiana doesn’t have any current laws restricting bathroom access for transgender students, nearly a dozen other states have enacted such laws, including North Dakota, Florida and Kansas.

The case originally required John R. Wooden Middle School in Martinsville to allow a seventh-grader identified only as A.C. to have access to the restroom while litigation continued.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt in Indianapolis cited Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 in her ruling at the time. Title IX protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

“The overwhelming majority of federal courts — including the Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit — have recently examined transgender education-discrimination claims under Title IX and concluded that preventing a transgender student from using a school restroom consistent with the student’s gender identity violates Title IX. This Court concurs,” Pratt wrote.

The ACLU and Indiana Legal Services sued the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville in December 2021 on behalf of the transgender student.

United States News

Amazon Fresh grocery delivery service coming to Phoenix, Arizona...

Associated Press

Amazon Fresh grocery delivery service coming to non-Prime subscribers in Phoenix

Until now, only Prime subscribers could use the Amazon Fresh grocery delivery service. Now non-subscribers in Phoenix can order food, too.

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Investigators say weather worsened quickly before plane crash that killed 6 in Southern California

The weather was quickly worsening before a plane crashed in Southern California last month, killing all six people on board, federal investigators said Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report on the July 8 crash near Murrieta, with new details that added to questions about whether the pilots could see the runway […]

17 hours ago

Migrants sit in a queue outside of The Roosevelt Hotel that is being used by the city as temporary ...

Associated Press

Advocates accuse New York City of using migrants as ‘props’ in bid for federal money

NEW YORK (AP) — For days now, newly arrived international immigrants have waited night and day outside New York City’s Roosevelt Hotel, sleeping shoulder-to-shoulder on the sidewalk in hopes of a bed in the city’s shelter system. And for weeks, Mayor Eric Adams has said the city is out of room and sought to dissuade […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des M...

Associated Press

Federal funds will pay to send Iowa troops to the US-Mexico border, governor says

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — About a hundred Iowa National Guard troops will be sent to the U.S.-Mexico border for the month of August in a federally funded operation, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday. The move reflects a broader trend across the country of Republican governors joining forces with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Maryland college town mayor pleads guilty to child sex abuse material charges

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — The former mayor of a Maryland college town pleaded guilty Wednesday to more than 100 counts connected to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. Patrick Wojahn had been the mayor of College Park — home to the state’s flagship University of Maryland campus — up until March, […]

17 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Federal appeals court upholds ruling giving Indiana transgender students key bathroom access