UNITED STATES NEWS

Man dies at jail in Atlanta that’s currently under federal investigation

Aug 2, 2023, 1:01 PM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — A man died Monday in an Atlanta jail that is currently under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Montay Stinson, 40, was found unresponsive in his cell at the main Fulton County Jail around 11:45 p.m., and jail and medical personnel were unable to revive him, the county sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday. Stinson had no obvious signs of injury, and an autopsy will be done to determine cause and manner of death, the release said.

Stinson was arrested by the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department and was booked into the jail on Oct. 5 on a second-degree burglary charge. He had a bond set at $3,000, the release said.

The Justice Department’s civil rights division last month announced an investigation into jail conditions in Fulton County, citing violence, filthy conditions and the death of a man whose body was found covered in insects last year. That announcement came two days after a 19-year-old woman died in her cell in a part of the Atlanta city jail that is controlled by the Fulton County sheriff’s office.

