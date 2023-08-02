Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US man alleged to be white supremacist leader extradited from Romania on riot, conspiracy charges

Aug 2, 2023, 12:00 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. man accused of being the leader of a white supremacist group has been extradited from Romania to face charges of inciting violence at California political rallies in 2017.

Robert Paul Rundo of Huntington Beach was flown back to the country Tuesday and expected to appear in federal court Wednesday on charges of conspiracy and rioting, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles said in a news release.

Rundo, 33, is allegedly a founding member of the Rise Above Movement, according to the Attorney’s Office. The organization is described in the indictment as “a combat-ready, militant group of a new nationalist white supremacy and identity movement.”

Rundo and two other men planned and engaged in violence at gatherings in Huntington Beach, Berkeley and San Bernardino in 2017, according to the indictment, which added that they later trained for future events and celebrated their assaults.

Rundo’s attorney, Julia Deixler, declined to comment on the allegations.

A trial on the charges has been scheduled for Dec. 12.

Rundo was previously arrested in 2018. A federal court dismissed the charges in 2019, but they were reinstated by a federal appeals court in 2021.

Rundo left the United States after the charges were dismissed, according to federal prosecutors. They didn’t say why he went to Romania.

United States News

This image from video contained in the statement of facts supporting the arrest warrant for Daniel ...

Associated Press

Amateur baseball mascot charged with joining Capitol riot in red face paint and Trump hat

A St. Louis Cardinals mega-fan known as “Rally Runner” was arrested Wednesday on charges that he joined a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and used a stolen shield to help other rioters attack police officers, court records show. Daniel Donnelly Jr. was wearing red paint on his face and a […]

12 hours ago

In this undated photo provided by the California Department of Food and Agriculture is a Tau fruit ...

Associated Press

Invasive fruit flies have been found near Los Angeles, prompting a produce quarantine

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The discovery of nearly 30 invasive fruit flies has prompted a produce quarantine affecting over 79 square miles (204.6 square kilometers) of Los Angeles County as state and local officials try to stop the fly from spreading and hurting California’s fruit and vegetable industry. It’s the first quarantine ever in the […]

12 hours ago

FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks during a news conference, Aug. 1, 2018, in Newark, ...

Associated Press

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy leaving vacation early after death of lieutenant governor

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is cutting his Italy vacation short and returning to the state Thursday after the death this week of Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, his spokesperson said Wednesday. Murphy, a Democrat, will depart Italy Thursday morning and is expected back in New Jersey by the afternoon, spokesperson Mahen […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Man whose body was found in a barrel in Malibu is identified by authorities

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday have identified the man whose naked body was found inside a barrel in Malibu, California. The man was identified by the coroner’s office as 32-year-old Javonnta Marshann Murphy, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. No additional information was immediately provided. Murphy’s body was found […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Court affirms sex abuse conviction of ex-friar who worked at a Catholic school in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Court of Appeals has affirmed the 2022 conviction of a former Franciscan friar in the 1990s sexual abuse of a student at a Catholic school. In a split decision Tuesday, a majority of the court found “no reversible error” in the conviction of Paul West, 63, who is Central […]

12 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

US man alleged to be white supremacist leader extradited from Romania on riot, conspiracy charges