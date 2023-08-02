PHOENIX – The billion-dollar jackpot went unclaimed, but three metro Phoenix lottery players won $10,000 in the Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers were 8, 24, 30, 45 and 61, with a gold Mega Ball of 12.

Tickets sold at the following Valley locations matched four numbers plus the Mega Ball to win $10,000:

Jacksons Food Store at Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard in Scottsdale.

Fry’s Food Store at Camelback and Litchfield roads in Litchfield Park.

Fry’s Food Store at Ocotillo and Gilbert roads in Chandler.

What was the top payout in Aug. 1, 2023, Mega Millions game?

A Texas player was the biggest winner in Tuesday’s game, with a $4 million prize. That ticket included the Megaplier option, multiplying what otherwise would have been a $1 million win.

Six other tickets also matched the five white balls but missed the Mega Ball to win $1 million.

But the jackpot, which was $1.1 billion, rolled over again to an estimated $1.25 billion for Friday’s drawing, which would be the fourth-largest prize in the game’s history. The estimated cash value is up to $625.3 million.

What is Mega Millions?

Mega Millions is a twice-weekly lottery game with tickets sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Each entry costs $2, and players can add the Megaplier option for another $1. The Megaplier multiplies non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times. The amount is chosen by random before each drawing.

No tickets have matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball since April 18, a span of 30 drawings.

What is the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history?

The current Mega Millions jackpot is the sixth-largest in U.S. lottery history, but it’s still well behind the all-time record — a $2.04 billion Powerball prize won by a single ticket sold in California in November 2022.

The biggest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion won by a single ticket sold in South Carolina in October 2018.

There have been four previous Mega Millions jackpots of at least $1 billion and three Powerball jackpots in the 10-digit stratosphere.

Here’s a list of the 10 largest jackpots in U.S. lottery history, with amount, game, date and state/states of winning tickets:

1. $2.040 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022, California.

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016, California, Florida, Tennessee.

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018, South Carolina.

4. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 Maine.

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022, Illinois.

6. $1.250 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 4, 2023, Active.

7. $1.080 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023, California.

8. $1.050 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021, Michigan.

9. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019, Wisconsin.

10. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 8, 23, 2017, Massachusetts.

