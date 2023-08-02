Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

3 metro Phoenix Mega Millions tickets win $10K as billion-dollar jackpot grows

Aug 2, 2023, 11:51 AM | Updated: 12:04 pm

The billion-dollar jackpot went unclaimed, but three metro Phoenix lottery players won $10,000 in t...

The billion-dollar jackpot went unclaimed, but three metro Phoenix lottery players won $10,000 in the Mega Millions drawing held Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP File Photo/Seth Wenig)

(AP File Photo/Seth Wenig)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – The billion-dollar jackpot went unclaimed, but three metro Phoenix lottery players won $10,000 in the Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers were 8, 24, 30, 45 and 61, with a gold Mega Ball of 12.

Tickets sold at the following Valley locations matched four numbers plus the Mega Ball to win $10,000:

  • Jacksons Food Store at Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard in Scottsdale.
  • Fry’s Food Store at Camelback and Litchfield roads in Litchfield Park.
  • Fry’s Food Store at Ocotillo and Gilbert roads in Chandler.

What was the top payout in Aug. 1, 2023, Mega Millions game?

A Texas player was the biggest winner in Tuesday’s game, with a $4 million prize. That ticket included the Megaplier option, multiplying what otherwise would have been a $1 million win.

Six other tickets also matched the five white balls but missed the Mega Ball to win $1 million.

But the jackpot, which was $1.1 billion, rolled over again to an estimated $1.25 billion for Friday’s drawing, which would be the fourth-largest prize in the game’s history. The estimated cash value is up to $625.3 million.

RELATED STORIES

What is Mega Millions?

Mega Millions is a twice-weekly lottery game with tickets sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Each entry costs $2, and players can add the Megaplier option for another $1. The Megaplier multiplies non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times. The amount is chosen by random before each drawing.

No tickets have matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball since April 18, a span of 30 drawings.

What is the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history?

The current Mega Millions jackpot is the sixth-largest in U.S. lottery history, but it’s still well behind the all-time record — a $2.04 billion Powerball prize won by a single ticket sold in California in November 2022.

The biggest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion won by a single ticket sold in South Carolina in October 2018.

There have been four previous Mega Millions jackpots of at least $1 billion and three Powerball jackpots in the 10-digit stratosphere.

Here’s a list of the 10 largest jackpots in U.S. lottery history, with amount, game, date and state/states of winning tickets:

  • 1. $2.040 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022, California.
  • 2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016, California, Florida, Tennessee.
  • 3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018, South Carolina.
  • 4. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 Maine.
  • 5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022, Illinois.
  • 6. $1.250 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 4, 2023, Active.
  • 7. $1.080 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023, California.
  • 8. $1.050 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021, Michigan.
  • 9. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019, Wisconsin.
  • 10. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 8, 23, 2017, Massachusetts.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A screenshot from body camera video footage shows a police officer fatally shooting a man who pulle...

Kevin Stone

Newly released Phoenix police video shows officer shooting man who pulled out gun

Police released body camera video footage of an officer fatally shooting a man who pulled out a gun after wrecking his car near downtown Phoenix last month.

12 hours ago

Chandler, Arizona, police released two low-quality photos related to a string of vehicle burglaries...

KTAR.com

Chandler police seek public’s help after 11 vehicles burglarized

Chandler police are asking the public for help identifying the suspects involved in a recent string of vehicle burglaries.

12 hours ago

File photo of the Grand Canyon Skywalk. One person was killed in a tour bus rollover involving over...

Associated Press

1 person killed when Grand Canyon West tour bus rolls over

One person was killed in a tour bus rollover involving over 50 people Tuesday in northern Arizona near the Grand Canyon West Skywalk.

12 hours ago

firefighters use their truck and ladder to respond to blaze...

KTAR.com

Woman in extremely critical condition after being carried out of condo fire in Phoenix

A woman was hospitalized Tuesday night after she was carried out of a condo fire in Phoenix, authorities said.

12 hours ago

Alfalfa farm...

Luke Forstner

Alfalfa in the spotlight amid Arizona’s water challenges

A majority of Arizona’s water goes to agriculture, about 74% of the available supply, according to the Arizona Department of Water Resources. One crop has made headlines this year when it comes to water: alfalfa.

12 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

3 metro Phoenix Mega Millions tickets win $10K as billion-dollar jackpot grows