ARIZONA NEWS

Newly released Phoenix police video shows officer shooting man who pulled out gun

Aug 2, 2023, 11:02 AM

BY KEVIN STONE


A screenshot from body camera video footage shows a police officer fatally shooting a man who pulled out a gun after wrecking his car near downtown Phoenix, Arizona, on July 17, 2023. A screenshot from body camera video footage shows a police officer fatally shooting a man who pulled out a gun after wrecking his car near downtown Phoenix, Arizona, on July 17, 2023. A screenshot of surveillance camera footage shows a police officer fatally shooting a man who pulled out a gun after wrecking his car near downtown Phoenix, Arizona, on July 17, 2023. A screenshot shows two guns found at the scene after a police officer fatally shot a man who pulled out a gun after wrecking his car near downtown Phoenix, Arizona, on July 17, 2023.

PHOENIX – Police have released body camera video footage of an officer fatally shooting a man who pulled out a gun after wrecking his car near downtown Phoenix last month.

A day after the July 17 shooting, police identified the man killed as 35-year-old Armando Reyes.

The incident started when 911 callers reported that a white Ford Focus crashed into a light pole at Seventh and Lincoln streets, near Chase Field, according to a critical incident briefing (WARNING: strong language and graphic images) posted online Monday. The briefing includes footage from three angles.

What led up to police shooting near downtown Phoenix?

One caller said the driver appeared to be drunk and walked away from the scene, according to the briefing. Another caller reported hearing gunshots in the area after the crash.

Officers responded around 8 p.m. and found bullet casings inside the wrecked car. Witnesses told officers the driver was heading east on foot.

A man matching the description of the driver was located along the train tracks near 18th and Harrison streets.

What does police body camera video show?

Video footage shows Reyes screaming and ignoring police orders to get on the ground. Officers utilized a pepper ball launcher during the incident but were unable to get him to comply.

Reyes pulled out a gun as negotiations continued, prompting an officer with 2½ years of service to fire his handgun, police said. The video shows an officer shooting three shots and Reyes falling to the ground.

Reyes died at the scene. Two guns were found in the area of the shooting, police said.

Per standard procedure after police shootings, the incident is the subject of a criminal investigation that will be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. In addition, the Phoenix Police Department is conducting an internal investigation.

