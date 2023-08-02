Chandler police seek public’s help after 11 vehicles burglarized

PHOENIX – Chandler police are asking the public for help identifying the suspects involved in a recent string of vehicle burglaries.

Eleven vehicles were burglarized near Alma School and Ray roads early July 22, the Chandler Police Department said.

Chandler Police are asking for help from the public to identify the subjects involved in a recent spree of vehicle burglaries. While the photos are not of great quality, we hope that someone can provide a lead on this investigation.#KeepChandlerSafe #ChandlerPD #ChandlerAZ pic.twitter.com/MQLT4b3ZUX — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) August 1, 2023

At least four suspects were involved. They targeted unlocked vehicles in residential areas and stole multiple guns, police said.

Police released two low-quality photos related to the crimes in hopes of generating a lead.

One photo is a of a dark-colored compact SUV. The other is of one of the suspects. He is believed to be wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark pants and Nike Air Max 97 sneakers, police said.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130. Tips reported to 480-WITNESS (948-6377) leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.