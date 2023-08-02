Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler police seek public’s help after 11 vehicles burglarized

Aug 2, 2023, 7:58 AM

Chandler, Arizona, police released two low-quality photos related to a string of vehicle burglaries...

Chandler, Arizona, police released two low-quality photos related to a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred July 22, 2023, in hopes of generating a lead. (Chandler Police Department Photos)

(Chandler Police Department Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Chandler police are asking the public for help identifying the suspects involved in a recent string of vehicle burglaries.

Eleven vehicles were burglarized near Alma School and Ray roads early July 22, the Chandler Police Department said.

At least four suspects were involved. They targeted unlocked vehicles in residential areas and stole multiple guns, police said.

Police released two low-quality photos related to the crimes in hopes of generating a lead.

One photo is a of a dark-colored compact SUV. The other is of one of the suspects. He is believed to be wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark pants and Nike Air Max 97 sneakers, police said.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130. Tips reported to 480-WITNESS (948-6377) leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Follow @KTAR923...

