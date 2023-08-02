PHOENIX — A bomb threat that was reported Tuesday afternoon in downtown Phoenix has been cleared, officials said.

Officers received a call about the threat around 3:30 p.m. at a building near 1st and Washington streets.

Phoenix police said no suspicious packages or items had been found in the area.

Due to the threat, officers cleared out businesses in the area and told people to avoid the area, officials said.

The threat did not affect light rail services, police said.

