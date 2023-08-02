PHOENIX — Aerospace and defense giant Raytheon announced it will open a new facility Friday in Scottsdale.

The upcoming 28,000-square-foot space will pop up at SkySong, Arizona State University’s Scottsdale Innovation Center.

The future digital design space will expand the company’s footprint so it’s close to ASU’s Tempe campus.

The new space will bring around 150 jobs to the area, according to the announcement.

This will make Raytheon’s newest SkySong tenant. It will move into a space occupied by over 60 private-sector businesses, including startups and Fortune 500 companies.

Grace O’Sullivan, vice president of corporate engagement and strategic partnerships at ASU, has high hopes for the building.

“This could really be a differentiator for students because of that real-world connection to hands-on opportunities and employment opportunities right after college,” O’Sullivan said in the announcement.

“If they’re working on these types of classified projects while they’re still a student, we can get their security clearances started, and by the time they graduate, they can have that seamless transition into industry and be ready to hit the ground running on day one.”

“I think that’s super attractive to any student in engineering.”

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.