Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

BNSF train engineers offered paid sick time and better schedules in new deal

Aug 1, 2023, 2:41 PM | Updated: 3:00 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Roughly 7,500 BNSF train engineers may soon get up to eight days of paid sick time and more certainty about their days off if they approve a new deal with the railroad announced Tuesday.

BNSF and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen union said engineers will get more predictable schedules and the ability to take sick time off without being penalized under the Fort Worth-Texas based railroad’s strict attendance policy.

The major freight railroads have made a great deal of progress on the sick time issue since workers’ quality of life concerns pushed the industry to the brink of a strike last year before Congress forced the unions to accept a contract. More than 77% of all rail workers have now been promised sick time. The railroads refused to add sick time to last year’s deal that included 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses.

BNSF engineers will get five days of paid sick leave and be permitted to convert three other leave days into sick time each year. That’s better than most other deals rail workers have made that provide for up to seven days of sick time through a combination of paid days and existing leave days. In all these deals, railroads promised to pay workers for any unused sick time at the end of each year.

In addition to sick time, this agreement will establish a scheduling model across BNSF that will help engineers predict when they will be scheduled to be off. The details may vary somewhat across the railroad, but BNSF generally promised to try to give engineers three days off after they work six days in a row.

The deal also includes a number of smaller changes in the complicated rules that determine when engineers have to report to work that the railroad and union said would “bring positive changes to both the professional and personal lives of locomotive engineers.”

After this agreement, the engineers union now has deals to improve schedules with all the major freight railroads, including BNSF, Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, CSX, Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Kansas City. But it still lacks sick time deals with CSX and both Canadian railroads.

Norfolk Southern and UP are the only railroads so far to announce sick time deals with all their unions.

BNSF is one of the nation’s largest railroads, with about 32,500 miles of track in the west. It’s owned by Warren Buffett’s Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate.

United States News

Associated Press

Minnesota trooper fatally shot man fleeing questioning for alleged restraining order violation

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The head of the Minnesota State Patrol on Tuesday said troopers tried to take a man into custody for allegedly violating a restraining order before fatally shooting him as he fled by car. Authorities did not identify the driver, but family members told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the driver was 33-year-old […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Trump has now been indicted for a 3rd time. Here’s where all the investigations stand

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has now been indicted for the third time, with the former president being charged Tuesday in Washington over his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. The federal investigation is the latest criminal case for Trump as he runs for the White House in 2024. Special counsel Jack […]

15 hours ago

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, ...

Associated Press

Prosecutors say Trump knew his lies about the election were false. Follow live updates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Follow along for live updates on the Justice Department’s indictment of former President Donald Trump over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The charges focus on schemes by Trump and his allies to subvert the transfer of power and keep him in office despite his loss to […]

15 hours ago

Nicky Sundt holds a banner outside the Federal District Court, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 in Washington,...

Associated Press

Prosecutor involved in Jan. 6 cases says indictment has been returned as Trump braces for charges

A federal prosecutor who has worked on investigations related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol said Tuesday that an indictment has been returned, as former President Donald Trump indicated he was bracing to face charges for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Molly Gaston, an assistant U.S. attorney, revealed […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Dennis Hernandez, brother of former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez...

Associated Press

Aaron Hernandez’s brother threatened to kill wife while struggling with mental health, police say

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Dennis Hernandez, the troubled brother of the late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, threatened to kill his estranged wife and her divorce lawyer while struggling with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to new details disclosed in a Connecticut courtroom Tuesday. Hernandez, who went by DJ while playing football […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Police officer holds innocent family at gunpoint after making typo while running plates

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — A Texas police department is reviewing errors made by officers who pulled over what they wrongly suspected was a stolen car and then held an innocent Black family at gunpoint. The car’s driver, her husband and one of the two children being driven by the Arkansas couple to a youth basketball […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

BNSF train engineers offered paid sick time and better schedules in new deal