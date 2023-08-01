Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

‘Euphoria’ stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney post heartfelt tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud

Aug 1, 2023, 1:51 PM

FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis ...

FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Zendaya has posted a tender tribute to Angus Cloud, her “Euphoria” co-star who died this week at age 25.

“I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it),” the actor said in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Cloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California, his publicist said, just days after his father was buried. No cause of death was given.

Zendaya said Cloud, who played drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the HBO series, was someone who embodied the phrase “light up any room they entered.”

“I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment,” Zendaya’s post said.

Fellow “Euphoria” co-star Sydney Sweeney also posted a touching tribute to Cloud on Instagram, along with a photo of her and Cloud hugging.

“Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words,” her post said, adding that she feels “blessed to have known you in this lifetime.”

“This heartache is real and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 711 run,” the post said.

Cloud hadn’t acted before he was cast in “Euphoria.” He was cast after being discovered while walking down the street in New York. In addition to the hit series, which hasn’t started filming its third season, Cloud had a supporting role in his first film, “The Line,” a college drama starring Alex Wolff and John Malkovich that premiered at this year’s Tribeca Festival. Cloud was recently cast to co-star in “Scream 6.”

To some, Cloud seemed so natural as Fez that they suspected he was identical to the character — a notion the actor pushed back against.

“It does bother me when people are like, ‘It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself.’ I’m like, ‘Why don’t you go and do that?’ It’s not that simple,” Cloud told Variety. “I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

United States News

Associated Press

An accomplice to convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh’s financial misdeeds gets seven years in prison

The man who once headed a highly respected bank in the South Carolina Lowcountry will spend seven years in federal prison for helping convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh steal nearly $2 million from clients’ legal settlements. Russell Laffitte was sentenced Tuesday after a jury found him guilty of six charges related to wire and bank fraud […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit by former dancers accuses Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude […]

14 hours ago

FILE - The FBI works on the scene of a shooting on March 23, 2023, in north Houston. Eight people h...

Associated Press

8 more people charged in kidnapping of migrants that ended in Houston shooting

Eight people have been charged with federal crimes in connection with the March kidnapping of a group of migrants that began with a highway gunbattle and ended days later with FBI agents fatally shooting a suspect at a Houston hotel, officials announced Tuesday. The abductions began as a human smuggling effort in a South Texas […]

14 hours ago

Ambassador-at-Large John Nkengasong, new head of the Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy...

Associated Press

Global AIDS program targeted in abortion battle gets new home in State Department bureau

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department launched a new bureau Tuesday aimed at making the battle against global outbreaks a lasting priority of U.S. foreign policy, even as one of its key elements – a widely acclaimed HIV program – has become caught up in the political battle over abortion. The bureau is to include […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Toddler dies after grandmother leaves her in hot car for 8 hours

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A 14-month-old girl died after her grandmother left her unattended in a hot car in New York for eight hours, police said. The 54-year-old grandmother forgot to drop the toddler off at a day care center in Smithtown on Long Island on Monday and went to work, leaving the girl in […]

14 hours ago

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt becomes the first governor to sign the Women's Bill of Rights (WBOR) Exec...

Associated Press

Transgender rights targeted in executive order signed by Oklahoma governor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday directed state agencies to use narrow definitions of “female” and “male,” in the latest attack on transgender rights in a state that already has laws targeting bathroom use, health care and sports teams for transgender people. Stitt signed the executive order flanked by women from […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

‘Euphoria’ stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney post heartfelt tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud