Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

8 more people charged in kidnapping of migrants that ended in Houston shooting

Aug 1, 2023, 1:31 PM

FILE - The FBI works on the scene of a shooting on March 23, 2023, in north Houston. Eight people h...

FILE - The FBI works on the scene of a shooting on March 23, 2023, in north Houston. Eight people have been charged with federal crimes in connection with the March kidnapping of a group of migrants that began with a highway gun battle and ended days later with FBI agents fatally shooting a suspect at a Houston hotel, officials announced Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Ralph Green/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Ralph Green/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Eight people have been charged with federal crimes in connection with the March kidnapping of a group of migrants that began with a highway gunbattle and ended days later with FBI agents fatally shooting a suspect at a Houston hotel, officials announced Tuesday.

The abductions began as a human smuggling effort in a South Texas border city but morphed into a kidnapping during a shootout on a rural stretch of interstate west of Houston, federal officials said. Three migrants were wounded by gunfire and three others were taken captive, beaten and held for days for ransom, the officials said.

Six of the eight people charged in connection with the smuggling and kidnapping have been taken into custody but two remain at large and are considered dangerous, said U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani. He said the FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Santiago Hernandez Jr., 26, and Lorie Lin Flowers, 25, who are charged with aiding and abetting kidnapping and believed to be in Eagle Pass, Texas, or in a nearby area of Mexico.

The federal indictments follow state authorities’ earlier arrests of two teenagers for their alleged roles in the kidnappings. At a news conference Tuesday, federal officials also clarified and provided more details on the scheme that led two families to pay ransoms for the release of their loved ones.

“Do not put your hands in the life of a human smuggler,” Hamdani said. “Your family will lose all their money, or worse, they will lose you.”

On March 18, the smugglers were driving with six migrants through Waller County to Houston when several vehicles began chasing and shooting at their truck, Hamdani said. He said three wounded victims were left at the scene, with one in “severe condition.”

In the following days, FBI agents searched for the three others as their captors held them at two Houston-area hotels, beat them and sent videos of the violence to their families, according to officials. Hamdani said two of the people were released after their families paid “significant” ransoms.

On March 23, FBI agents found the hotel where the remaining hostage was being held and freed the man during a confrontation that led agents to shoot one of the alleged hostage-takers, 20-year-old Alberto Montes II. Montes’ parents said in April that they’d struggled to get answers from the FBI about why their son was shot. FBI agent Jim Smith said Tuesday that agents opened fire after Montes walked out of the hotel room holding a gun.

State and federal officials had previously offered competing counts of how many hostages were found during the rescue, but Hamdani said Tuesday that it was one man.

Officials had not acknowledged before Tuesday that three other migrants were shot and wounded before the kidnapping. Hamdani said they are all now recovering.

United States News

Associated Press

Ex-Washington state newspaper editor pleads not guilty to paying girls for sexually explicit images

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A former Spokesman-Review newspaper editor arrested and accused of paying girls for sexually explicit images pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to nearly a dozen charges. Steven Smith, 73, pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, KHQ-TV reported. He has remained […]

17 hours ago

President Joe Biden rides his bike at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Aug.1, 2023. (...

Associated Press

Bidens head to summer blockbuster ‘Oppenheimer’ during beach vacation

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delawar (AP) — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden took a break from their Delaware beach vacation to see the summer blockbuster “Oppenheimer.” The Bidens after a quick dinner at Matt’s Fish Camp in nearby Lewes went to an early evening showing of the three-hour movie about the life of Manhattan […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Nima Momeni, the man charged in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, makes his wa...

Associated Press

Tech consultant to stand trial in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tech consultant Nima Momeni will stand trial for murder in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee, a San Francisco judge ordered Tuesday. Lee’s violent death shocked the tech community as fellow executives and engineers praised his generosity, curiosity and leadership skills. He was 43 and chief product officer […]

17 hours ago

Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, Au...

Associated Press

The election-meddling indictment against Trump is sprawling. Here’s a breakdown of the case

Donald Trump for years has promoted baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. In truth, Trump was the one who tried to steal the election, federal prosecutors said Tuesday in a sprawling indictment that paints the former president as desperate to cling to power. The Justice Department indictment accuses Trump of conspiring […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Transgender former student sues Missouri school for making her use boys’ bathrooms

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (AP) — A transgender former student sued a Missouri school district on Monday for forcing her to use the boys’ bathrooms or the high school’s only single-stall bathroom. The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri sued Platte County R-3 School District on behalf of the transgender female former student, identified in the […]

17 hours ago

A Memphis Police Department officer stands next to a maroon Ram pickup truck that had been driven b...

Associated Press

Video footage, teamwork with police helped find man accused of firing at Jewish school in Memphis

Information from video cameras, a close relationship with police and years of work to bolster safety measures kept a man with a gun out of a Jewish school and helped officers find him after he fired shots outside the building, a Jewish security organization said Tuesday. A man tried to enter Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

8 more people charged in kidnapping of migrants that ended in Houston shooting