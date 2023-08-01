PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of U.S. 60 in Mesa reopened after a crash caused a shutdown Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Although several lanes are still closed near Val Vista Drive, where the crash occurred, ADOT reopened traffic at Greenfield Road at around 2:20 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays and look for alternate routes, ADOT said.

However, the eastbound lanes aren’t affected by the earlier shutdown.

