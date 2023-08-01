Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Traffic on US 60 westbound lanes reopen in Mesa after crash closure

Aug 1, 2023, 1:39 PM | Updated: 2:24 pm

US 60 westbound lanes slow down due to crash...

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of U.S. 60 in Mesa reopened after a crash caused a shutdown Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Although several lanes are still closed near Val Vista Drive, where the crash occurred, ADOT reopened traffic at Greenfield Road at around 2:20 p.m.

RELATED STORIES

Drivers should expect delays and look for alternate routes, ADOT said.

However, the eastbound lanes aren’t affected by the earlier shutdown.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, signed a bill that puts the Prop 400 transportat...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs bill to put Prop 400 Valley transportation tax on ballot

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a bill Tuesday that puts the Prop 400 transportation tax extension up for vote in Maricopa County.

14 hours ago

Lori Vallow Daybell makes her way into court for her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Court...

Kevin Stone

Here’s why Lori Vallow Daybell’s life behind bars will likely include time in Arizona

Lori Vallow Daybell's life behind bars will include a detour to Arizona if metro Phoenix's top prosecutor has her way.

14 hours ago

Harkins Theatres Ciné Grill in Peoria, Arizona...

Serena O'Sullivan

Harkins opens first dine-in theater Ciné Grill in Peoria

Moviegoers who visit the new Harkins Ciné Grill in Peoria lets visitors order martinis, salads, pizzas, sandwiches, chips and more.

14 hours ago

People walk through misters amid the city's worst heat wave on record on July 24, 2023 in Phoenix, ...

Kevin Stone

July in Phoenix makes history as hottest month ever recorded in a US city

Phoenix did more than set just its own heat record in July. It was the hottest month ever recorded for a U.S. city.

14 hours ago

left, navarro at 14, right nunez...

KTAR.com

As Alicia Navarro reappears after 4 years, family pleads for privacy

The family of Alicia Navarro, who recently reappeared after going missing from Glendale in 2019, is pleading for privacy while they’re still piecing together the last four years.

14 hours ago

house after a fire tore through rood and property...

KTAR.com

Phoenix firefighter hospitalized, dog dies after fire burns through home

A Phoenix firefighter was hospitalized and a dog has died following a house fire Monday night, authorities said. 

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Traffic on US 60 westbound lanes reopen in Mesa after crash closure