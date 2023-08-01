PHOENIX — As a massive Mega Millions jackpot brews, a Powerball ticket sold at a west Phoenix gas station hit for a $50,000 payoff in Saturday’s drawing.

The entry purchased at the Speed Mart at 91st Avenue and Thomas Road matched four of the five numbers drawn — 10, 25, 27, 34, 38 — plus the Powerball of 2.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, the jackpot for the twice-weekly Mega Millions game is up to $1.1 billion for Tuesday night’s drawing. The estimated cash option for the prize is $550.2 million.

It’s the fourth largest Mega Millions jackpot ever.

Tuesday’s drawing will be the 30th since a New York ticket hit the big prize on April 18.

If nobody wins, the jackpot for Friday’s drawing would be an estimated $1.25 billion.

Tickets for Powerball or Mega Millions each cost $2.

The two multistate lottery games have produced eight billion-dollar jackpots, with two coming in recent weeks.

Before Mega Millions reached the 10-digit mark this week, a single ticket sold in California won a Powerball jackpot worth $1.08 billion on July 19. It was the third largest jackpot in Powerball history.

