Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Maine’s biggest newspaper group is now a nonprofit under the National Trust for Local News

Aug 1, 2023, 11:51 AM | Updated: 2:30 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — With advertising shrinking and newspapers vanishing, Maine’s largest newspaper group became the latest to try a nonprofit model with the completion of the sale of more than 20 daily and weekly newspapers, including the Portland Press Herald.

The National Trust for Local News, which already owns two dozen newspapers in Colorado, is expanding its portfolio through the purchase of five daily newspapers and 17 weekly newspapers that were part of Masthead Maine. Former Masthead owner Reade Brower retained ownership of several weeklies that weren’t part of the deal.

The newspapers will now fall under the umbrella of the Maine Trust for Local News with the closing of the deal, announced Tuesday. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The deal, which covers all of the state’s daily newspapers except the Bangor Daily News, represents a trend toward a nonprofit business model as newspapers continue to struggle.

“I wouldn’t say it’s sweeping the country but we’re seeing this trend. And it’s a healthy one. Commercial news organizations are struggling from loss of advertising revenue,” said Tim Franklin, senior associate dean and leader of the Local News Initiative at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

The transformation from a commercial business to a nonprofit was a positive outcome compared to other alternatives including corporate ownership that could have been more focused on making making cuts to maximize profits, executives told Portland Press Herald employees at a meeting and celebration in South Portland.

“Too many corporate news owners across the country have abandoned their missions in the name of short-term profits. That will not happen here,” Steve Greenlee, editor of the Portland Press Herald, told The Associated Press in an email.

Former Masthead Maine CEO Lisa DeSisto will continue her leadership role as CEO and publisher of the Maine Trust for Local News.

Local news is in crisis with the nation losing a quarter of its newspapers since 2005 and advertising revenue declining by as much as 80% over a decade, Franklin said.

Reade Brower, the newspapers’ former owner, purchased MaineToday Media, the parent company of the Press Herald, the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel, in 2015 and added newspaper groups and newspapers over the next several years.

He announced in March he was considering selling his media holdings and said he was open to different ideas, including operating the newspapers as a nonprofit.

There is plentiful foundation and philanthropic money spent on digital startups and niche publications, so it’s encouraging to see them purchasing a traditional entity with credibility instead of chasing something that’s “shiny” and new, Franklin said.

___

Follow David Sharp on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, @David_Sharp_AP

United States News

Associated Press

BNSF train engineers offered paid sick time and better schedules in new deal

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Roughly 7,500 BNSF train engineers may soon get up to eight days of paid sick time and more certainty about their days off if they approve a new deal with the railroad announced Tuesday. BNSF and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen union said engineers will get more predictable schedules […]

15 hours ago

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, ...

Associated Press

Trump indicted for his efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election results. Follow live updates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Follow along for live updates on the Justice Department’s indictment of former President Donald Trump over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The charges focus on schemes by Trump and his allies to subvert the transfer of power and keep him in office despite his loss to […]

15 hours ago

Nicky Sundt holds a banner outside the Federal District Court, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 in Washington,...

Associated Press

Prosecutor involved in Jan. 6 cases says indictment has been returned as Trump braces for charges

A federal prosecutor who has worked on investigations related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol said Tuesday that an indictment has been returned, as former President Donald Trump indicated he was bracing to face charges for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Molly Gaston, an assistant U.S. attorney, revealed […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Dennis Hernandez, brother of former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez...

Associated Press

Aaron Hernandez’s brother threatened to kill wife while struggling with mental health, police say

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Dennis Hernandez, the troubled brother of the late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, threatened to kill his estranged wife and her divorce lawyer while struggling with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to new details disclosed in a Connecticut courtroom Tuesday. Hernandez, who went by DJ while playing football […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Police officer holds innocent family at gunpoint after making typo while running plates

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — A Texas police department is reviewing errors made by officers who pulled over what they wrongly suspected was a stolen car and then held an innocent Black family at gunpoint. The car’s driver, her husband and one of the two children being driven by the Arkansas couple to a youth basketball […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Helicopter crashes near South Carolina airport, leaving pilot with non-life-threatening injuries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A helicopter belonging to a county sheriff’s office crashed near the Charleston International Airport in South Carolina on Tuesday, prompting the airport to temporarily suspend commercial flights. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that crews were on the scene. The pilot […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Maine’s biggest newspaper group is now a nonprofit under the National Trust for Local News