KTAR News Digital Content Survey
Aug 1, 2023, 9:54 AM | Updated: 9:54 am
Please take a few minutes and fill out this survey. Thank you for your participation and feedback.
Aug 1, 2023, 9:54 AM | Updated: 9:54 am
Please take a few minutes and fill out this survey. Thank you for your participation and feedback.
Please take a few minutes and fill out this survey. Thank you for your participation and feedback. Follow @digital
2 years ago
8 years ago
8 years ago
8 years ago
Want breaking news, traffic, weather, shows or sports news and scores sent straight to your phone? Sign up for KTAR News and Arizona Sports text alerts by texting the keyword below to 411923 or 620620. KTAR News Category Keyword Breaking News News Bruce St. James & Pamela Hughes Show Alerts Bruce Better Parent Pledge Family […]
8 years ago
Entering its 14th year, the Give-A-Thon benefiting Phoenix Children's Hospital has helped thousands of children and their families deal with health crises.
9 years ago
With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.
As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”
Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.