Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Sheila Oliver, New Jersey’s lieutenant governor and a prominent Black leader, dies at 71

Aug 1, 2023, 9:35 AM | Updated: 11:58 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who rose to become one of New Jersey’s most prominent Black leaders and passionately advocated for revitalizing cities and against gun violence, died Tuesday after a sudden illness. She was 71.

No cause of death was given, according to a statement from her family issued by Gov. Phil Murphy ’s office. Oliver was serving as acting governor while Murphy and his family are on vacation in Italy. His office said she had been hospitalized on Monday.

Murphy said he and his family are distraught at the news. Naming Oliver as his lieutenant governor was, he said, “the best decision I ever made.”

She was the first Black woman to hold statewide elected office in New Jersey, winning the vote alongside Murphy in 2017 and again in 2021. She was a well-known figure in state government, and made history in 2010 by becoming the first Black woman to lead the state Assembly.

In contrast to her predecessor, who rarely appeared alongside Gov. Chris Christie, Oliver regularly stood at Murphy’s side and signed several bills into law while serving as acting governor.

She was a compelling public speaker and frequent attendee at Murphy’s bill signings and other events, where he typically introduced her as his “rocking” lieutenant governor.

In 2021 while unveiling tighter gun legislation alongside Murphy, Oliver’s voice cracked as she lamented the gun violence that disproportionately affected cities in the state and lamented what she suggested was runaway gun violence.

“We are tired of funerals and memorials,” Oliver said. “Growing up in Newark, I tell young people I could go to any section of this city by myself or with my friends. Our young people cannot do that today.”

In 2021, she signed a bill that established a pilot program to overhaul the state’s juvenile justice system in four cities and which aimed to reintegrate young people into their communities. Another measure she signed in 2021 revived a defunct fund for “urban enterprise zones” aimed driving economic development in cities through lower sales tax rates.

In addition to serving as Murphy’s top deputy, stepping in while he was out of the state, she also oversaw the Department of Community Affairs, which coordinates state aid to towns and cities and supervises code enforcement.

Her sudden illness and death seemed to have stunned officials.

“This is devastating news. I am shocked at the passing of Lieutenant Governor Oliver. Sheila is a pathbreaker and has been one of the foremost leaders of our great state for decades. I am still processing this,” Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. said in a statement.

Murphy’s office announced on July 31 that Oliver was admitted to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston with an undisclosed medical condition. The governor’s office declined to elaborate.

Her family’s statement remembered her as “our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero.”

Murphy spokesperson Mahen Gunaratna said the governor will be “returning soon” but didn’t specify when. He was set to return Aug. 13.

Oliver served in the Assembly since 2004 and was on the Essex County board of chosen freeholders from 1996 to 1999. Born and raised in Newark, she earned a sociology degree from Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University.

“She brought a unique and invaluable perspective to our public policy discourse and served as an inspiration to millions of women and girls everywhere, especially young women of color,” Murphy said in a statement Tuesday. “Beyond all of that, she was an incredibly genuine and kind person whose friendship and partnership will be irreplaceable.”

Oliver was just the second person to hold the post of lieutenant governor, a newer state government position that began under previous Gov. Chris Christie.

It was unclear who would immediately succeed her. New Jersey’s constitution calls for Senate President Nicholas Scutari to serve as acting governor if the governor and lieutenant governor are out of state or incapacitated. The constitution requires Murphy to appoint Oliver’s successor within 45 days.

United States News

Associated Press

Maine’s biggest newspaper group is now a nonprofit under the National Trust for Local News

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The largest newspaper group in Maine is becoming a nonprofit with Tuesday’s completion of the sale of more than 20 daily and weekly newspapers, including the Portland Press Herald. The National Trust for Local News, which already owns two dozen newspapers in Colorado, is expanding its portfolio through the purchase of […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: July 29 The Washington Post on the “humming” U.S. economy For the first time in a while, the nation — and its policymakers — can step out of crisis mode. This is an ideal moment for President Biden and Congress not just to take a […]

12 hours ago

Rebecca Gibron, CEO of the Planned Parenthood division that includes Indiana, speaks during a news ...

Associated Press

Indiana abortion clinics stop providing abortions ahead of near-total abortion ban taking effect

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s six abortion clinics have stopped providing abortions ahead of the state’s near-total abortion ban officially taking effect and as a petition is pending before the state’s high court asking it to keep the ban on hold while legal action continues, clinic officials said Tuesday. Planned Parenthood’s four Indiana abortion clinics stopped […]

12 hours ago

FILE - This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose, 23,...

Associated Press

Ohio police chief says K-9 handler was deceptive during probe of dog attack on surrendering trucker

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police agency shared records Tuesday that showed an officer who released his police dog on a surrendering truck driver was repeatedly told not to keep talking about the incident before he was fired last week. Records provided to The Associated Press by the Circleville Police Department indicated Officer Ryan […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Recreational marijuana is now legal in Minnesota but the state is still working out retail sales

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s legalization of recreational marijuana went into effect Tuesday, allowing people 21 and older to legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes, subject to limits as the state establishes a legal cannabis industry in the coming months and years. The midwestern state is the 23rd in the country to […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

News anchor carried the secret of her mother’s murder as Vermont police investigated

WINDHAM, Vt. (AP) — The death of a Connecticut television news anchor’s mother last winter is being investigated as a homicide, Vermont State Police said. Law enforcement officials initially believed Claudia M. Voight, 73, of Windham, died in her home from a medical event on Feb. 20, but later determined she died from neck compression […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Sheila Oliver, New Jersey’s lieutenant governor and a prominent Black leader, dies at 71