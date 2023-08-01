Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Alaska child fatally shot by other child moments after playing with toy guns, troopers say

Aug 1, 2023, 9:27 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Moments after two children were playing with toy guns, one of the children picked up a real rifle in a western Alaska home and fatally shot the other child, authorities said.

Alaska State Troopers were notified by both tribal and local police Sunday of the child’s death in Mountain Village, the statewide law enforcement agency said.

Troopers responded and found “two children were playing with Nerf guns when one of them picked up a rifle and shot the other one,” the troopers said in an online statement.

Village health aides declared the child dead, and the body will be sent to Anchorage for an autopsy.

The child got the rifle inside the home where the shooting occurred, and an adult was inside the home at the time, troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel told the Anchorage Daily News.

No criminal charges have been filed, and McDaniel said the investigation is ongoing. The Anchorage newspaper reported it’s rare for a gun owner in Alaska to be prosecuted when someone is killed or injured when a child obtains the weapon.

Few details about the children involved, including names and ages, will be released “due to the size of the community that this tragic event occurred and our requirement to protect juvenile information,” McDaniel said.

Mountain Village, a Yup’ik community of 600 people who practice a traditional subsistence lifestyle, is located about 470 miles (756 kilometers) northwest of Anchorage.

United States News

Associated Press

Toddler dies after grandmother leaves her in hot car for 8 hours

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A 14-month-old girl died after her grandmother left her unattended in a hot car in New York for eight hours, police said. The 54-year-old grandmother forgot to drop the toddler off at a day care center in Smithtown on Long Island on Monday and went to work, leaving the girl in […]

13 hours ago

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt becomes the first governor to sign the Women's Bill of Rights (WBOR) Exec...

Associated Press

Transgender rights targeted in executive order signed by Oklahoma governor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday directed state agencies to use narrow definitions of “female” and “male,” in the latest attack on transgender rights in a state that already has laws targeting bathroom use, health care and sports teams for transgender people. Stitt signed the executive order flanked by women from […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

GOP nominee for Kentucky governor separates himself from ex-governor who feuded with educators

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republican gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron is looking to separate himself from the last GOP governor, apologizing for former Gov. Matt Bevin’s feud with educators, in an effort to reclaim lost territory with teachers — whose voting clout helped vault the incumbent Democratic governor into office. Speaking to a group of […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge rejects military contractor’s effort to toss out Abu Ghraib torture lawsuit

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has again refused to dismiss a lawsuit brought by former Abu Ghraib inmates against a military contractor they accuse of being complicit in torture at the infamous Iraqi prison. The horrific mistreatment of prisoners there two decades ago sparked international outrage when photos became public of smiling […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Alderson Broaddus senior Troy Cantrell, with ball, is watched by Gannon University defenders...

Associated Press

Students’ lives thrown into disarray after West Virginia college announces plans to close

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The lives of hundreds of students like Ashton Miller were thrown into disarray after a debt-ridden university in West Virginia announced just before the start of fall classes that it plans to cease operations. Alderson Broaddus University’s Board of Trustees voted Monday night to develop a plan to disband after another […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan prosecutors charge Trump allies in felonies involving voting machines, illegal ‘testing’

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former Republican attorney general candidate and another supporter of former President Donald Trump have been criminally charged in Michigan in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines after the 2020 election, according to court records. Matthew DePerno, a Republican lawyer who was endorsed by Trump in an unsuccessful run […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Alaska child fatally shot by other child moments after playing with toy guns, troopers say