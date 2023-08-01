Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Super Bowl winner Bruce Collie’s daughter is among 4 killed in Wisconsin aircraft crashes

Aug 1, 2023, 9:08 AM

FILE - The control tower sits above the Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wis. The daughter of a...

FILE - The control tower sits above the Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wis. The daughter of a Super Bowl-winning former NFL player and her co-pilot are among the four people who died last weekend in two separate crashes at the annual Airventure convention which takes place annually at the Wittman Regional Airport. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Devyn Reiley, the daughter of two-time Super Bowl winner Bruce Collie, was one of four people who died in two separate crashes at a Wisconsin aircraft convention over the weekend, event organizers say.

Reiley, 30, was a co-founder of the Texas Warbird Museum and was flying in a World War II-era T-6 Texan, which went down in Lake Winnebago on Saturday morning. The crash also killed Zach Colliemoreno, 20, organizers said Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard reported Saturday evening that divers had recovered two bodies from the crash.

She was taking part in the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Airventure show in Oshkosh, which is one of the largest gatherings of aircraft builders and aviation enthusiasts worldwide. The convention brings more than 10,000 aircraft and 600,000 people to Wittman Regional Airport, making the airport’s control tower the busiest in the world for a week each summer.

Later Saturday, a helicopter and a gyrocopter collided in midair, killing pilot Mark Peterson, 69, and passenger Thomas Volz, 72. Two other people involved in that collision were injured and transported to nearby hospitals.

Collie, an offensive lineman, was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 1985, winning the Super Bowl with the team in 1989 and 1990.

___

Harm Venhuizen is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Harm on Twitter.

