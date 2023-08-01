Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board and throws support behind Commissioner Jay Monahan

Aug 1, 2023, 8:27 AM | Updated: 8:30 am

A spectator looks at a poster for the British Open 2024, featuring a picture of United States golfe...

A spectator looks at a poster for the British Open 2024, featuring a picture of United States golfer Tiger Woods, as he walks around the commercial area at British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The Open starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years, giving Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf.

Monahan said Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board, marking the first time players have outnumbered independent directors on the board.

The decision Tuesday comes at a crucial time for the tour and for Monahan, who held private meetings with Saudi leaders and two board members in orchestrating an about-face deal to work with the Saudi Arabia national wealth fund on the rival golf league.

Woods had been one of the strongest opponents of LIV Golf and helped run a meeting of select players last year in Delaware to restructure the PGA Tour model.

In a statement, Woods said the players will do their best to assure any changes in tour operations are in the best interests of everyone. He thanked Monahan for listening to player concerns.

“He has my confidence moving forward with these changes,” Woods said.

Woods has been the most powerful voice among players, though he has never served on the Player Advisory Council or the PGA Tour policy board. His opinions have always been sought, and often heard, in private with Monahan and his predecessor, Tim Finchem.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

United States News

Associated Press

Bond is denied for South Carolina woman accused of killing newlywed bride in drunken crash

A judge has denied bond for a woman accused of killing a newlywed bride when she drunkenly slammed her Toyota Camry into a golf cart along a South Carolina beach road. Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, will remain behind bars awaiting trial after officials say she drove over twice the speed limit into a low-speed vehicle […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. Doze...

Associated Press

Democratic lawmakers slam the lack of attorney access for asylum-seekers in Border Patrol custody

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dozens of Democratic members of Congress asked the Biden administration Tuesday to end expedited screening of asylum-seekers in Border Patrol custody, calling it a “rushed practice” that has allowed little access to legal counsel. As the administration prepared to launch speedy screenings at Border Patrol holding facilities this spring , authorities pledged […]

9 hours ago

FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks during a news conference announcing pollution lawsu...

Associated Press

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver still hospitalized, Scutari is acting governor

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver remained unable to carry out her duties as acting governor on Tuesday after she was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue. Oliver was acting as governor while Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is out of the country of vacation. Senate President Nicholas Scutari, a fellow Democrat, […]

9 hours ago

File - College students arrive for a job fair at Atlanta Tech Village, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, i...

Associated Press

Job openings fall to lowest level in 2 years as demand for workers cools

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers posted fewer jobs in June, a sign that the red-hot demand for workers that has been a key feature of the post-pandemic economy is cooling a bit. Job openings dropped to 9.6 million in June, the Labor Department said Tuesday, down slightly from the previous month but much lower than […]

9 hours ago

Flames rise from the York Fire on Ivanpah Rd. on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the Mojave National Pres...

Associated Press

Firefighters contain a quarter of massive California-Nevada wildfire

MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters had managed to partially contain a massive wildfire by Tuesday morning after the blaze ignited in a California wildland preserve and spread into Nevada, its smoke blotting out the sun across Las Vegas while flames scorched tens of thousands of acres of desert scrub, juniper and Joshua tree […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Thermo Fisher Scientific settles with family of Henrietta Lacks, whose HeLa cells uphold medicine

BALTIMORE (AP) — More than 70 years after doctors at Johns Hopkins Hospital took Henrietta Lacks’ cervical cells without her knowledge, a lawyer for her descendants said they have reached a settlement with a biotechnology company they sued in 2021, accusing its leaders of reaping billions of dollars from a racist medical system. Tissue taken […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board and throws support behind Commissioner Jay Monahan