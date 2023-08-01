PHOENIX — A Phoenix firefighter was hospitalized and a dog has died following a house fire Monday night, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire at Cave Creek Drive and Union Hills Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the roof of the home. The occupants were outside of the home.

Fire personnel were able to gain control of the blaze about 15 minutes after they was dispatched, the department said.

One firefighter was hospitalized in stable condition for minor smoke inhalation.

Two people were displaced as a result of the blaze. The dog died during the incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

