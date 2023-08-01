Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Jill Biden says exercise including spin classes and jogging helps her find ‘inner strength’

Aug 1, 2023, 3:15 AM

FILE - First lady Jill Biden rides a bicycle along the beach at Kiawah Island, S.C., Aug. 14, 2022....

FILE - First lady Jill Biden rides a bicycle along the beach at Kiawah Island, S.C., Aug. 14, 2022. Jill Biden says exercise helps her find ‘inner strength.’ The first lady attends spin classes when she's on the road. She rides a bicycle near her Delaware beach home. She jogs on the White House driveway. Biden also takes barre classes and rides a Peloton bike. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Spin classes when she’s on the road. Biking near her Delaware beach home. Jogging on the White House driveway.

Jill Biden says exercise helps her find her “inner strength.” She gets out of bed at 5:45 a.m. most mornings to fit exercise into her schedule.

The first lady also takes barre classes and rides a Peloton bike.

Early morning workouts are when the 72-year-old can focus on herself, she says in the cover story for the upcoming September issue of Women’s Health magazine.

“I need to be with myself and find inner strength so I can be strong for everyone else,” Biden says.

The first lady is a longtime runner who finished the Marine Corps Marathon in 1998. But these days she jogs around the White House driveway that circles the South Lawn because of the security presence that would be needed if she were to run on District of Columbia streets, like Bill Clinton did when he was president. Clinton eventually had a jogging track built around the south driveway during his first term, but it was paved over years later.

Biden is often seen leaving SoulCycle studios after workouts in Washington or when she travels around the country or abroad. She and Akshata Murty, the wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, went to a class together during her trip to London in May for the coronation of King Charles III.

Sunak met with President Joe Biden at the White House the following month and afterward commented on how much time he and the president had spent together in the preceding months. “I gather our wives have even started to take spin classes together,” Sunak added.

Exercise has been a part of Jill Biden’s life since she was a child who liked to roller skate. She took up ice skating in college and enjoyed swimming while pregnant with daughter Ashley.

She wrote in her memoir that she kept a pair of running shoes by the front door of their house in Wilmington, Delaware, when Ashley was a teenager.

“Whenever she and I would get into an argument, I’d put on those shoes to go running and calm myself down,” she wrote. “We argued so much, I became a marathon runner.”

At the White House, the first lady is up early to feed cat Willow and dog Commander before she takes the German shepherd outside for a walk.

As for her diet, she likes to eat fish and vegetables. She takes lunch with her on days when she’s teaching her English and writing classes at Northern Virginia Community College.

The September issue of Women’s Health, featuring a U.S. first lady on its cover for the first time, will hit newsstands on Aug. 15.

United States News

FILE - The logo of Takata Corp. is displayed at an auto supply shop in Tokyo, July 6, 2016. In a do...

Associated Press

GM recalls nearly 900 vehicles with Takata air bag inflators, blames manufacturing problem

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata air bag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year. The company says in […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Pulled out to sea by current, swimmer is rescued after treading water for 5 hours

BABYLON, N.Y. (AP) — A swimmer who got swept out to sea by a powerful current was rescued off New York’s Long Island after treading water for five hours, police said. Dan Ho, 63, went swimming at a beach in Babylon at around 5 a.m. Monday and was pulled out by the current, Suffolk County […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

In Wisconsin, a court that almost overturned Biden’s win flips to liberal control

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court flips to liberal control for the first time in 15 years Tuesday with the start of the term of a new justice who made abortion rights a focus of her winning campaign. Janet Protasiewicz will be sworn into office with a ceremony in the state Capitol Rotunda, […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

US opens safety probe into complaints from Tesla drivers that they can lose steering control

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have opened yet another investigation into safety problems with Tesla vehicles. This time the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into a dozen complaints about loss of steering control or loss of power steering in the 2023 Models 3 and Y electric vehicles. The probe covers an […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Text from the ChatGPT page of the OpenAI website is shown in this photo, in New York, Feb. 2...

Associated Press

Chatbots sometimes make things up. Not everyone thinks AI’s hallucination problem is fixable

Spend enough time with ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots and it doesn’t take long for them to spout falsehoods. Described as hallucination, confabulation or just plain making things up, it’s now a problem for every business, organization and high school student trying to get a generative AI system to compose documents and get work […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street points lower ahead of jobs data, earnings deluge

Wall Street pointed slightly lower early Tuesday as market optimism set off by recent rallies was balanced by lingering worries about inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials ticked down 0.2% before the bell, while futures for the S&P 500 retreated 0.3%. Several reports in the coming week could poke holes in the theory that […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Jill Biden says exercise including spin classes and jogging helps her find ‘inner strength’