Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

15 people displaced after an apartment fire in Phoenix

Aug 1, 2023, 4:25 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Phoenix Apartment Fire Phoenix Apartment Fire Phoenix Apartment Fire Phoenix Apartment Fire Phoenix Apartment Fire

PHOENIX — Fifteen people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex Monday near Central Avenue and Baseline Road in Phoenix.

Around 12:30 p.m., fire crews were called to a report of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw flames and smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment complex, according to a Phoenix Fire Department press release.

Due to the amount of fire, crews immediately assigned it as a first-alarm fire.

RELATED STORIES

Officials said a ladder company was sent to the roof for ventilation.

Four units were affected by the fire and all occupants evacuated the building.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

The cause is unknown.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

house after a fire tore through rood and property...

KTAR.com

Phoenix firefighter hospitalized, dog dies after fire burns through home

A Phoenix firefighter was hospitalized and a dog has died following a house fire Monday night, authorities said. 

8 hours ago

photos show food and dining area of Twisted by Wetzel's in Surprise...

KTAR.com

Twisted by Wetzel’s, new concept by pretzel icons, opens in West Valley

Wetzel's Pretzels recently opened the doors to its first streetside concept in Arizona and second in the world, Twisted by Wetzel's.

8 hours ago

Juan Guzman, left, and Norelia Macedo were arrested after Chandler, Arizona, police seized thousand...

KTAR.com

2 arrested after Chandler police seize thousands of fentanyl pills

Two people were arrested last week after police seized thousands of fentanyl pills at an East Valley apartment.

8 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Firearms smuggler gets 3 years in prison for attempting to take items from Arizona to Mexico

A firearms smuggler was sentenced to three years in prison for attempting to take weapons and ammunition from Arizona into Mexico.

8 hours ago

Arizona Highways...

Brandon Gray

Arizona Senate passes Proposition 400, heads to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ desk

The Arizona Senate passed Proposition 400 Monday and it's heading to Governor Katie Hobbs' desk.

1 day ago

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix falls short of 110 degrees, ending record heat streak after 31 days

The streak is over. Phoenix didn't reach 110 degrees on Monday, ending a stretch of 31 consecutive days for the record heat streak.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

15 people displaced after an apartment fire in Phoenix