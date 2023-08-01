15 people displaced after an apartment fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Fifteen people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex Monday near Central Avenue and Baseline Road in Phoenix.

Around 12:30 p.m., fire crews were called to a report of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw flames and smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment complex, according to a Phoenix Fire Department press release.

Due to the amount of fire, crews immediately assigned it as a first-alarm fire.

Officials said a ladder company was sent to the roof for ventilation.

Four units were affected by the fire and all occupants evacuated the building.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

The cause is unknown.

