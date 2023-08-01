Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

New wildfire near Spokane, Washington, prompts mandatory evacuations

Jul 31, 2023, 5:40 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire that ignited near Spokane Monday is prompting mandatory evacuations, Washington state officials said.

The West Hallett Fire started about 1:30 p.m. about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) southwest of Spokane and had high potential for growth, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said.

At least 20 homes are threatened. Some people in the area were told to evacuate immediately, with others warned to be set to leave, KREM-TV reported.

Fourteen planes were dropping water and retardant on the flames, which had burned more than 200 acres (81 hectares) by about 5:30 p.m., DNR officials said. No structure loss has been reported, officials said.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter Monday afternoon at Cheney High School.

United States News

FILE - President Joe Biden greats a group of Thunderbird pilots after arriving at Peterson Space Fo...

Associated Press

Biden has decided to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama, officials tell AP

President Joe Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama and ending months of politically fueled debate, according to senior U.S. officials.

21 hours ago

FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, Wedne...

Associated Press

$1.05 billion Mega Million jackpot is among a surge in huge payouts due to more than just luck

Another day, another billion dollar lottery jackpot.

21 hours ago

An apartment building after it was hit during a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Mond...

Associated Press

The $3.9 billion UN humanitarian appeal for Ukraine is only 30% funded, UN aid official says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The $3.9 billion humanitarian appeal for war-torn Ukraine is less than 30% funded as the country starts preparing for a second winter with more residential buildings damaged and destroyed and thousands of people homeless following the collapse of the Kakhovka dam, the country’s U.N. humanitarian coordinator said Monday. Denise Brown told […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

NY shuts down alleged unlicensed cannabis shops as owner insists they only give away free samples

New York officials shut down what they called seven unlicensed cannabis dispensaries in the western part of the state Monday, alleging the owner ignored repeated notices to stop operating without approval, sold cannabis products to underage customers and once held hunts for Easter eggs that were redeemable for pot products. The owner of the “I’m […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Nebraska state Sen. Dave Murman, R-Glenvil, sits in the Legislative Chamber in Lincoln, Neb....

Associated Press

Hearing on hot-button education issues signals Nebraska conservatives’ plans for next year

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Just two months after one of Nebraska’s most contentious legislative sessions, lawmakers signaled Monday that more angry debate is likely next year over legislation to determine how schools deal with race, LGBTQ+ issues and other hot-button issues that have proved divisive in other Republican-controlled states like Florida. Sen. Dave Murman, the […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Appeals court lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender care for minors

A federal appeals court is allowing Kentucky to enforce a recently enacted ban on gender-affirming care for young transgender people while the issue is being litigated. The 2-1 decision Monday from the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati is not unexpected. The same three-judge panel ruled the same way earlier this month on […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

New wildfire near Spokane, Washington, prompts mandatory evacuations