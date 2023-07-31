Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Appeals court lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender care for minors

Jul 31, 2023, 4:33 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A federal appeals court is allowing Kentucky to enforce a recently enacted ban on gender-affirming care for young transgender people while the issue is being litigated.

The 2-1 decision Monday from the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati is not unexpected. The same three-judge panel ruled the same way earlier this month on a similar case in Tennessee.

The Kentucky law, enacted this year over the veto of Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, prevents transgender minors from accessing puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

At least 20 states have now enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors. Most of those states face lawsuits. A federal judge struck down Arkansas’ ban as unconstitutional. In other states, judges have issued disparate rulings on whether the laws can be enforced while the cases are being litigated.

In Kentucky, U.S. District Judge David Hale had initially blocked Kentucky from enforcing the ban. But he lifted that injunction July 14, after the Sixth Circuit issued its ruling in the Tennessee case.

Seven transgender children and their parents have sued to block the Kentucky law. They argue that it violates their constitutional rights and interferes with parental rights to seek established medical treatment for their children.

In Monday’s ruling, judges Jeffrey Sutton, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, and Amul Thapar, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, said that the issues in the Kentucky case are essentially identical to those in Tennessee.

In the Tennessee case, the judges wrote that decisions on emerging policy issues like transgender care are generally better left to legislatures rather than judges. They offered a similar rationale Monday in the Kentucky case.

“The people of Kentucky enacted the ban through their legislature,” the judges wrote. “That body — not the officials who disagree with the ban — sets the Commonwealth’s policies.”

The dissenting judge, Helene White, noted that Kentucky’s ban does not include a grace period for patients who are already receiving care to continue treatment, as Tennessee’s law did.

As a result, White said the need for an injunction blocking the ban in Kentucky is even greater than it was in Tennessee.

“It seems obvious that there is a tremendous difference between a statute like Tennessee’s that allows flexibility regarding treatment decisions and time to explore alternatives and one like Kentucky’s that forces doctors to either discontinue treatment immediately or risk losing their license,” wrote White, who was first nominated by former President Bill Clinton and later nominated by Bush.

United States News

FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, Wedne...

Associated Press

$1.05 billion Mega Million jackpot is among a surge in huge payouts due to more than just luck

  DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Another day, another billion dollar lottery jackpot. At least, that’s how it seems ahead of Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing for an estimated $1.05 billion top prize. It’s a huge sum of money, but such giant jackpots have become far more common, with five prizes topping $1 billion since […]

20 hours ago

An apartment building after it was hit during a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Mond...

Associated Press

The $3.9 billion UN humanitarian appeal for Ukraine is only 30% funded, UN aid official says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The $3.9 billion humanitarian appeal for war-torn Ukraine is less than 30% funded as the country starts preparing for a second winter with more residential buildings damaged and destroyed and thousands of people homeless following the collapse of the Kakhovka dam, the country’s U.N. humanitarian coordinator said Monday. Denise Brown told […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

NY shuts down alleged unlicensed cannabis shops as owner insists they only give away free samples

New York officials shut down what they called seven unlicensed cannabis dispensaries in the western part of the state Monday, alleging the owner ignored repeated notices to stop operating without approval, sold cannabis products to underage customers and once held hunts for Easter eggs that were redeemable for pot products. The owner of the “I’m […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

New wildfire near Spokane, Washington, prompts mandatory evacuations

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire that ignited near Spokane Monday is prompting mandatory evacuations, Washington state officials said. The West Hallett Fire started about 1:30 p.m. about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) southwest of Spokane and had high potential for growth, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said. At least 20 homes are […]

20 hours ago

FILE - Nebraska state Sen. Dave Murman, R-Glenvil, sits in the Legislative Chamber in Lincoln, Neb....

Associated Press

Hearing on hot-button education issues signals Nebraska conservatives’ plans for next year

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Just two months after one of Nebraska’s most contentious legislative sessions, lawmakers signaled Monday that more angry debate is likely next year over legislation to determine how schools deal with race, LGBTQ+ issues and other hot-button issues that have proved divisive in other Republican-controlled states like Florida. Sen. Dave Murman, the […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-millionaire who had ties to corrupt politicians gets 5-plus years in prison for real estate fraud

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A one-time millionaire real estate developer with past ties to corrupt Connecticut politicians was sentenced to more than five years in prison on Monday for fraud involving a failed hotel-condominium project in Florida and properties elsewhere. Robert Matthews requested a prison sentence of no more than 27 months, but instead got […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Appeals court lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender care for minors