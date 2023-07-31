Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Multiple people taken to hospital after building fire in Chandler

Jul 31, 2023, 3:50 PM | Updated: 4:09 pm

Chandler Fire Department...

(KTAR Photo/Mike Sackley)

(KTAR Photo/Mike Sackley)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Multiple people were taken to area hospitals to be evaluated after a second alarm commercial fire Monday in Chandler.

The fire started at a commercial building near 56th Street and Chandler Boulevard and with a hazmat element, according to Chandler Fire Department.

The fire is a defensive operation, which typically means crews are isolating or stabilizing the blaze to prevent spread.

Crews from multiple agencies are working to extinguish the fire including Chandler, Phoenix, Mesa, Tempe and Guadalupe.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix falls short of 110 degrees, ending record heat streak after 31 days

The streak is over. Phoenix didn't reach 110 degrees on Monday, ending a stretch of 31 consecutive days for the record heat streak.

19 hours ago

Stock photo of crime scene yellow tape. A man died Thursday, July 20, 2023, while being detained by...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police investigate auto-pedestrian crash after man pushed into traffic

Police are searching for a suspect who pushed a man into traffic Monday at a Phoenix intersection. 

19 hours ago

Booking photo of John Stettler, who was arrested after his girlfriend was killed in a collision bet...

KTAR.com

Arizona man arrested after girlfriend killed in collision involving go-kart, quad vehicle

A man was arrested after his girlfriend was killed in a collision between a go-kart and a quad vehicle in northwestern Arizona last week.

19 hours ago

(KTAR News Photos)...

Jim Sharpe

Impaired drivers in Phoenix, elsewhere are not just your ‘daddy’s drunk driver’ anymore

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe says we can't just rely on science to save us from the new wave of impaired drivers.

19 hours ago

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in...

Kevin Stone

With Idaho case complete, Arizona prosecutors ready for ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell

“Doomsday Mom” Lori Vallow Daybell still faces two charges in Arizona after being sentenced to life in prison in a high-profile Idaho case.

19 hours ago

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Court...

Associated Press

Lori Vallow Daybell gets life sentence for deaths of 2 of her children, romantic rival

Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell was given a life sentence without parole for the deaths of her two youngest children and a romantic rival. She faces more charges in Arizona.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Multiple people taken to hospital after building fire in Chandler