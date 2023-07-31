Multiple people taken to hospital after building fire in Chandler

PHOENIX — Multiple people were taken to area hospitals to be evaluated after a second alarm commercial fire Monday in Chandler.

The fire started at a commercial building near 56th Street and Chandler Boulevard and with a hazmat element, according to Chandler Fire Department.

We’re currently assisting in the area w/traffic control near 56th/Chandler Bl. 56th/Galveston for east/westbound traffic is shut down. We are asking you to please stay out of the area as fire & police personnel assess the incident. #ChandlerAZ #ChandlerPd #ChandlerFD #Traffic pic.twitter.com/Q1ioF7JpFA — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) July 31, 2023

The fire is a defensive operation, which typically means crews are isolating or stabilizing the blaze to prevent spread.

Crews from multiple agencies are working to extinguish the fire including Chandler, Phoenix, Mesa, Tempe and Guadalupe.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.