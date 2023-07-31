Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police investigate auto-pedestrian crash after man pushed into traffic

Jul 31, 2023, 4:30 PM

Stock photo of crime scene yellow tape. A man died Thursday, July 20, 2023, while being detained by...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are searching for a suspect who pushed a man into traffic Monday at a Phoenix intersection.

Officers responded to a call of an auto-pedestrian crash near 5th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man on the road with obvious signs of injury, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

Witnesses at the scene told authorities the victim was allegedly pushed into the roadway by another man as the vehicle was approaching.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

The victim is in critical condition, authorities said.

The case is under investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona Highways...

Brandon Gray

Arizona Senate passes Proposition 400, heads to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ desk

The Arizona Senate passed the transportation tax plan, Proposition 400, Monday and it's heading to Governor Katie Hobbs's desk. 

20 hours ago

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix falls short of 110 degrees, ending record heat streak after 31 days

The streak is over. Phoenix didn't reach 110 degrees on Monday, ending a stretch of 31 consecutive days for the record heat streak.

20 hours ago

Chandler Fire Department...

KTAR.com

Multiple people taken to hospital after building fire in Chandler

Multiple people were taken to area hospitals to be evaluated after a second alarm commercial fire Monday in Chandler.

20 hours ago

Booking photo of John Stettler, who was arrested after his girlfriend was killed in a collision bet...

KTAR.com

Arizona man arrested after girlfriend killed in collision involving go-kart, quad vehicle

A man was arrested after his girlfriend was killed in a collision between a go-kart and a quad vehicle in northwestern Arizona last week.

20 hours ago

(KTAR News Photos)...

Jim Sharpe

Impaired drivers in Phoenix, elsewhere are not just your ‘daddy’s drunk driver’ anymore

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe says we can't just rely on science to save us from the new wave of impaired drivers.

20 hours ago

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in...

Kevin Stone

With Idaho case complete, Arizona prosecutors ready for ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell

“Doomsday Mom” Lori Vallow Daybell still faces two charges in Arizona after being sentenced to life in prison in a high-profile Idaho case.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Phoenix police investigate auto-pedestrian crash after man pushed into traffic