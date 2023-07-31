PHOENIX — Police are searching for a suspect who pushed a man into traffic Monday at a Phoenix intersection.

Officers responded to a call of an auto-pedestrian crash near 5th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man on the road with obvious signs of injury, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Witnesses at the scene told authorities the victim was allegedly pushed into the roadway by another man as the vehicle was approaching.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

The victim is in critical condition, authorities said.

The case is under investigation.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.