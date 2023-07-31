Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Missouri governor rejects mercy plea from man set to be executed for killing 6-year-old girl

Jul 31, 2023, 2:41 PM

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. ...

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. Johnson who abducted and beat to death a 6-year-old girl was scheduled to be executed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Missouri, as his attorneys pressed claims that he is mentally incompetent. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Missouri Department of Corrections via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Monday that the state will proceed with this week’s planned execution of a man who abducted and killed a 6-year-old girl nearly two decades ago, though the man’s attorneys are still pressing claims he is mentally incompetent.

Johnny Johnson, 45, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Tuesday evening for the July 26, 2022, fatal beating of Casey Williamson in her St. Louis County hometown of Valley Park.

Johnson’s attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the execution. They also asked that Parson grant clemency — reducing Johnson’s sentence to life in prison — while asserting that Johnson’s mental illness has left him incapable of understanding the connection between his actions and his execution.

Parson denied the clemency request. He noted that a variety of courts — including the original trial judge and 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals just days ago — have thus far rejected Johnson’s incompetency claims.

“Johnny Johnson’s crime is one of the most horrific murders that has come across my desk,” Parson said in a statement. “Casey was an innocent young girl who bravely fought Johnson until he took her life.”

Parson, a former sheriff, said he received “countless letters in the last few weeks seeking justice for Casey” and hopes that carrying out the execution “may provide some closure for Casey’s loved ones.”

In a clemency petition, Johnson’s attorneys said that Casey’s father, Ernie Williamson, opposes the death penalty.

But other relatives urged the governor to let the execution go forward.

Casey’s great aunt, Della Steele, sent a message to Parson emphasizing that Johnson could have turned back at any point but instead chose to abduct, assault and kill Casey and then literally covered up his crime. The grief from Casey’s death led to destructive events in the lives of other family members, she wrote in the message, which she shared with The Associated Press.

“Please stand strong beside Casey,” Steele wrote. “Remove this threat from our presence. Send the message that it is not okay to terrorize and murder a child.”

Casey’s mother had been best friends in childhood with Johnson’s older sister and had even helped babysit him. When Johnson showed up at a barbecue, Casey’s family let him sleep on a couch in the same house where they were spending the night.

In the morning, however, Johnson lured the girl out of the home to an abandoned glass factory, even carrying her on his shoulders on the walk. When he tried to sexually assault her, Casey screamed and tried to break free, according to court documents. He killed her with a brick and a large rock, then washed off in the nearby Meramec River. Johnson confessed to the crimes that same day.

After a search involving first responders and volunteers, Casey’s body was found in a pit not too far from her home, buried beneath rocks and debris.

At Johnson’s trial, defense lawyers presented testimony showing that he had stopped taking his schizophrenia medication and was acting strangely in the days before the slaying.

Johnson would be the fourth person executed this year in Missouri, and the 16th nationally.

United States News

Associated Press

Memphis police shoot suspect after he fired shots outside Jewish school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis police on Monday said officers shot a suspect after he attempted to enter a Jewish school with a gun and fired shots after he couldn’t get into the building. Assistant Police Chief Don Crowe said the suspect, whose identity has not been released, approached Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in Austin, ...

Associated Press

Impeached Texas AG Ken Paxton seeks to have most charges dismissed before September trial

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lawyers for impeached Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday sought to have most of the charges against him dismissed, arguing that they rely on alleged acts of corruption before he was reelected to a third term in 2022. In motions filed with the Senate, where Paxton’s impeachment trial is […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Pipeline operators to pay $12.5M after spills in Montana, North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Two pipeline operators have agreed to pay a $12.5 million civil penalty related to crude oil spills in Montana and North Dakota. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday 2022 federal court lawsuit. Belle Fourche Pipeline Company and Bridger Pipeline LLC will pay the $12.5 million to resolve the claims made […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Connecticut US Rep. Rosa DeLauro gets inked at age 80 alongside her 18-year-old granddaughter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro has stood out for years with her colorful clothing and hairstyle, but it took one of her six grandchildren to finally convince the 80-year-old lawmaker to complement her fashion-forward look with a tattoo. The Democrat revealed in a statement Monday that she and her granddaughter, […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Colorado teen pleads not guilty to trying to join Islamic State group

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado teenager pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of attempting to support a designated foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State group. Davin Meyer, 18, sat handcuffed at his arraignment in a federal courtroom in Denver and didn’t say anything about the allegations. Earlier this month, Meyer was arrested when he tried […]

15 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden greats a group of Thunderbird pilots after arriving at Peterson Space Fo...

Associated Press

Biden has decided to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama, officials tell AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama and ending months of politically fueled debate, according to senior U.S. officials. The officials said Biden was convinced by the head of Space Command, Gen. James […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Missouri governor rejects mercy plea from man set to be executed for killing 6-year-old girl