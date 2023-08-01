PHOENIX — A firearms smuggler was sentenced to three years in prison for attempting to take weapons and ammunition from Arizona into Mexico, authorities announced Monday.

Jorge Alexis Hernandez-Martinez, 25, of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to smuggle goods from the United States and was sentenced on July 14, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Hernandez-Martinez and others obtained firearms and ammo from licensed dealers in Arizona and attempted to smuggle them over the border, according to the release.

He received 6,800 rounds of 9mm ammunition, which is prohibited for export from the U.S. into Mexico without a license.

Hernandez-Martinez didn’t have a license, according to the release.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation in this case.

