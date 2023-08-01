Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Firearms smuggler gets 3 years in prison for attempting to take items from Arizona to Mexico

Aug 1, 2023, 4:05 AM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A firearms smuggler was sentenced to three years in prison for attempting to take weapons and ammunition from Arizona into Mexico, authorities announced Monday.

Jorge Alexis Hernandez-Martinez, 25, of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to smuggle goods from the United States and was sentenced on July 14, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Hernandez-Martinez and others obtained firearms and ammo from licensed dealers in Arizona and attempted to smuggle them over the border, according to the release.

RELATED STORIES

He received 6,800 rounds of 9mm ammunition, which is prohibited for export from the U.S. into Mexico without a license.

Hernandez-Martinez didn’t have a license, according to the release.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation in this case.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

house after a fire tore through rood and property...

KTAR.com

Phoenix firefighter hospitalized, dog dies after fire burns through home

A Phoenix firefighter was hospitalized and a dog has died following a house fire Monday night, authorities said. 

7 hours ago

photos show food and dining area of Twisted by Wetzel's in Surprise...

KTAR.com

Twisted by Wetzel’s, new concept by pretzel icons, opens in West Valley

Wetzel's Pretzels recently opened the doors to its first streetside concept in Arizona and second in the world, Twisted by Wetzel's.

7 hours ago

Fifteen people were displaced after an apartment fire near Central Avenue and Baseline Roads on Jul...

KTAR.com

15 people displaced after an apartment fire in Phoenix

Fifteen people are without a home after a fire at an apartment complex Monday near Central Avenue and Baseline Road in Phoenix.

7 hours ago

Juan Guzman, left, and Norelia Macedo were arrested after Chandler, Arizona, police seized thousand...

KTAR.com

2 arrested after Chandler police seize thousands of fentanyl pills

Two people were arrested last week after police seized thousands of fentanyl pills at an East Valley apartment.

7 hours ago

Arizona Highways...

Brandon Gray

Arizona Senate passes Proposition 400, heads to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ desk

The Arizona Senate passed Proposition 400 Monday and it's heading to Governor Katie Hobbs' desk.

1 day ago

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix falls short of 110 degrees, ending record heat streak after 31 days

The streak is over. Phoenix didn't reach 110 degrees on Monday, ending a stretch of 31 consecutive days for the record heat streak.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Firearms smuggler gets 3 years in prison for attempting to take items from Arizona to Mexico