PHOENIX – A man was arrested after his girlfriend was killed in a collision between a go-kart and a quad vehicle in northwestern Arizona last week, authorities said.

The crash occurred early Friday in the Mohave County community of Meadview, east of Lake Mead.

Sally Minard, 32, was riding a quad and 40-year-old John Stettler was driving a go-kart when they collided, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said.

Minard was taken to a hospital in Las Vegas, where she died from her injuries.

“During the investigation, it was determined that the collision was a criminal act, not just a vehicle collision. The two people involved were in a prior relationship,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release Monday.

Stettler was arrested without incident and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on counts of second-degree murder and domestic violence. His bond was set at $300,000.

No other details were made available. The investigation is ongoing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.