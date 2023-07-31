Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man arrested after girlfriend killed in collision involving go-kart, quad vehicle

Jul 31, 2023, 3:00 PM

Booking photo of John Stettler, who was arrested after his girlfriend was killed in a collision bet...

John Stettler was arrested after his girlfriend was killed in a collision between a go-kart and a quad vehicle in Meadview, Arizona, on Friday, July 28, 2023. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Mohave County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A man was arrested after his girlfriend was killed in a collision between a go-kart and a quad vehicle in northwestern Arizona last week, authorities said.

The crash occurred early Friday in the Mohave County community of Meadview, east of Lake Mead.

Sally Minard, 32, was riding a quad and 40-year-old John Stettler was driving a go-kart when they collided, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said.

Minard was taken to a hospital in Las Vegas, where she died from her injuries.

“During the investigation, it was determined that the collision was a criminal act, not just a vehicle collision. The two people involved were in a prior relationship,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release Monday.

Stettler was arrested without incident and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on counts of second-degree murder and domestic violence. His bond was set at $300,000.

No other details were made available. The investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

